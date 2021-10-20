I Tried the Peel-Off Lip Stain That's All Over TikTok, and Now I'm Prepared to Buy 8 More

Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items. If you're new here, my name is Aniyah Morinia, and it only took about four months for me to make moving to NYC my only personality trait. What can I say? I went from small-town girl in Kissimmee, Florida, to big-city girl in Brooklyn, and I just can't shut up about it. But some days, I don't even have to bring it up because it's so apparent in my new styling choices. I am now wearing padded shoulders, chunky boots, and all-black looks on a regular basis, which are the opposite of my everyday looks back home. (NYC tends to have that effect on people.) I've also been experimenting with my beauty and haircare routines. The products that I used to buy over and over are now being replaced with new products, and since I've been shopping so much, I thought it only made sense for me to share my finds with you. Ready for a glimpse at the products that are currently shaping my NYC style? Just keep scrolling.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO