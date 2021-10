Check out an updated look at this title race with the seeding meeting coming up soon. Favorite: Ocean City just saw its state-best 45-game unbeaten streak snapped in overtime against Mainland. That was a heart-breaker for this team, but the Raiders are still the team to beat in the Cape-Atlantic Tournament title race. Monmouth commit Summer Reimet leads the state in scoring and Hope Slimmer leads New Jersey in assists. This team has a lot of talent and will get the chance to play for championships down the stretch.

14 DAYS AGO