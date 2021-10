Berrien County Health Department acting health officer Courtney Davis and communications manager Gillian Conrad are resigning. Conrad’s final day at the department will be October 29, while Davis will leave November 3. Davis says the ongoing politicization of public health during the COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible for her to effectively do her job and “serve the community with its health and safety always at the forefront.” Conrad called it a privilege and an honor to serve Berrien County, saying what the health department accomplished during COVID-19 “has been nothing less than extraordinary.” She adds, however, it’s also taken a toll on her mental, emotional, and physical health and she needs to step away.

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI ・ 9 DAYS AGO