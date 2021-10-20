CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lady A teases collaboration with Darius Rucker, Thomas Rhett and Carly Pearce

By Cillea Houghton
ABC News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of the release of their album, "What a Song Can Do," Lady A has dropped a preview of their all-star collaboration with Thomas Rhett, Carly Pearce and Darius Rucker, "Friends Don't Let Friends." The trio offered the teaser of the track in an...

abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Related
kiss951.com

Luke Bryan Sings Elvis Classic To Katy Perry

Katy Perry is the guest host on Ellen today (10/25), and one of her guests is her co-worker from American Idol Luke Bryan, and according to a video on Ellen Tube, the friends have quite a conversation. At first, both Katy and Luke talk about their upcoming residences at Las...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Kelley
Person
Darius Rucker
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Thomas Rhett
country1025.com

Thomas Rhett On New Baby Status: ‘Getting Close’

Thomas Rhett posted an amazing photo of his very pregnant wife Lauren standing before a sunset. Now home from the road awaiting the arrival of his fourth daughter, Thomas took to Instagram to post a photo of his very pregnant wife in front of a beautiful sunset by the water. He captioned the picture, “Getting close @laur_akins 🙌🙌.”
DALLAS, TX
nowdecatur.com

Thomas Rhett Celebrates Wedding Anniversary

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren celebrated their wedding anniversary yesterday (October 12.) Now, 9 years later they have three little girls and a fourth one on the way. He posted a photo on Twitter of the night he fell in love with her. TR says they’ve been through a lot together: “I think if you would’ve asked Lauren when she was like 17 years old if she would marry a country singer, her answer probably would have been absolutely not. But somehow we made our way back to each other. And she spent the entire first year of my road life on the bus with me and eight of my band members, and has seen probably 6,000 of my concerts and has just put up with me as a person through all this stuff. I just want people to know that our life is not this fairytale land at all times. You know, we have our ups, we have our downs, but it’s just about like sticking with each other through the thick and the thin, and how much she’s had to sacrifice and how much we both had to sacrifice to make this whole thing called music work.” :34 (OC: thing called music work)
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Gotta
nowdecatur.com

Carly Pearce Is Glad She Shared Her Personal Life In Her Music

Carly Pearce has been very open about the demise of her marriage to Michael Ray and how that worked its way into her music. She’s found some great collaborators that helped with that, including Ashley McBryde with her latest release, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl.” Carly tells us about getting personal with her music: “I think that’s the only way to do it. I think that’s the only way to be who I am. I’m never gonna be an artist that is gonna act like something never happened to me. Some people do and that’s fine, but my fans wouldn’t have believed that for a second. So, I just jumped into it head first. And it would’ve been very odd if I put out music that had nothing to do with what I just went through when that was such a big part of my life. And so, I’m proud that I just did it.” :25 (OC: I just did it.)
CELEBRITIES
udiscovermusic.com

CMA Award Performances To Include Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce Duet

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, Brothers Osborne, Eric Church, and Mickey Guyton featuring Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards are all among the first round of performers confirmed today for the 55th CMA Awards. The event takes place on Wednesday, November 10 and will broadcast live in the US from Bridgestone...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
wbch.com

Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Carly Pearce + more will perform at the 2021 CMA Awards

Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Brothers Osborne and Jimmie Allen are among the first round of just-announced performers at the 2021 Country Music Association Awards. Blake will share a live rendition of “Come Back As a Country Boy,” his brand-new single. The song will be included on the deluxe version of his Body Language album, which is set for release in December.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Carly Pearce Reveals Winners for 2021 CMA Broadcast Awards

The move is a precursor to the 2021 CMA Awards, which airs live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Carly Pearce unveiled the honorees for the 2021 CMA Broadcast Awards by calling in to each winning radio station, the Country Music Association (CMA) announced on Friday (Oct. 15).
CELEBRITIES
fox17.com

Darius Rucker surprises fans at Madame Tussauds in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Guests at Madame Tussauds in Nashville got a spooky surprise when what they thought was a wax figure of country star Darius Rucker came to life before their eyes!. Rucker ended up getting the last laugh as unsuspecting fans were in for a fright. As fans...
NASHVILLE, TN
CMT

Darius Rucker Surprises Visitors At Madame Tussaud’s With A “Frightening” Halloween Appearance

Country superstar Darius Rucker has been quite busy — as per usual — of late. He’s partnered on singles with everyone from Nelly to Lady A to Keb Mo, plus also via Madame Tussaud’s Nashville location of their iconic wax museum franchise, he’s provided some hilarious Halloween season frights to fans visiting the museum’s Grand Ole Opry exhibition.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy