Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique is a Disney fan favorite that has yet to return since the COVID pandemic shut down the Parks in March 2020. At Magic Kingdom inside Cinderella Castle, a Disney Springs location, and what was soon to arrive at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort – young Princesses and Princes had an opportunity to be pampered just like a Disney storybook with hair, shimmering makeup, nail polish, accessories, and of course a stunning Disney Princess costume. This Disney vacation experience is still closed for now, but that doesn’t mean you can’t pamper your Princess right from home like the Fairy Godmother would. Get ready to spoil your young one for only $35 instead of the $75 to $200 packages that were offered at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique!

SHOPPING ・ 7 DAYS AGO