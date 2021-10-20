CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Office of Mental Health awarded $3.7M grant to study the brain

By Sara Rizzo
 7 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The New York State Office of Mental Health (OMH) has announced its Nathan Kline Institute (NKI) has been awarded a $3.7 million grant from the National Science Foundation to research the human brain. The grant will be used to help develop and implement an ultra-high field magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system.

“This project, and the research being conducted by NKI will help us to better understand mental health, illness and the human brain,” said Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan. “It is truly transformative and demonstrates why OMH’s research facilities are world-renowned for their groundbreaking work.”

The 9.4 tesla MRI system will allow scientists to safely and noninvasively study the human brain structure, function, and metabolism at the highest resolutions currently achievable. OMH said when development of the system is completed, the team of scientists hope that advances in the understanding of the brain will lead to new treatments for psychiatric illness.

More information about the award can be found on the National Science Foundation website.

