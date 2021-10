Cryptocurrency exchange concern Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) is catching attention this morning, following a bull note from Citigroup. The firm initiated coverage on the crypto wallet with a "buy/high-risk" rating and a $415 price target, calling Coinbase "crypto's general store" and noting the equity's potential to benefit from the expansion of the company's offerings beyond facilitating transactions. Citi did, however, say there's risk given the volatility of the crypto market.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO