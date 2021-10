Sincerely yours: The Ohio School Boards Association is leaving the National School Board Association, after the national group sent a letter to President Joe Biden asking for federal law enforcement help on threats to school board members. That has state associations, including Ohio’s, riled up, saying the letter called protesting parents domestic terrorists. Laura Hancock reports this comes after recent heated local school board meetings in which parents and community members have become upset at mask mandates, vaccine quarantine requirements and critical race theory, which is becoming a flashpoint for conservatives but which education officials say is not studied in K-12 schools.

OHIO STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO