A study examining the impact of genetics and the environment on the esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) is published in Nature Genetics this week, revealing a mutation that appears crucial to the development of the disease. ESCC is one of the most frequent causes of cancer deaths worldwide and shows a remarkable variation in incidence globally that is not fully explained by known lifestyle and environmental risk factors. To investigate whether an unknown specific environmental mutagen is behind the large differences in ESCC incidence, a team led by scientists from the Wellcome Sanger Institute combined whole-genome sequencing and mutational signature analysis with extensive epidemiological questionnaire data for ESCC from eight countries with varying incidence rates. They find that the overall mutational profile of ESCC is extremely consistent, only deviating in rare cases that are most often due to DNA mismatch repair defects. Notably, they also find a near-universal presence of apolipoprotein B mRNA-editing enzyme, catalytic polypeptide-like (APOBEC)-associated mutational signatures in ESCC cases. "Although we did not find any evidence of a mutational signature capable of explaining the observed differences in incidence rates … activation of APOBEC-driven mutagenesis appears to be a mandatory step in the oncogenesis of most ESCC," the study's authors write. "Further study of factors driving APOBEC activation, as well as in-depth studies of ESCC tumor evolution, are likely to yield additional insights."

CANCER ・ 6 DAYS AGO