We in the Willowbrook community have been dealing with life-threatening problems of non-existent sidewalks and sewers along sections of Forest Hill Road for 55 years. Thats right, 55 years, from when our homes were first built. There is a dangerous and life-threatening condition that exists along that road between Drysdale Street and Walcott Avenue.(Thats a six-block stretch.) There are no sidewalks and we must walk on the roadway, dodging traffic each day and night.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO