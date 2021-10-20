CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jill Biden Pays Tribute to Barbara Bush as She Talks About Challenges of Being First Lady

By Jon Jackson
Newsweek
 7 days ago
""We aren't elected....We are thrust into a national spotlight in a way that I know none of us could have anticipated," Biden...

AOL Corp

Amid tributes to Colin Powell, Donald Trump disparages former secretary of state

WASHINGTON – A day after the death of former Secretary of State Colin Powell, former President Donald Trump disparaged the diplomat and decorated general in a statement released by his office. Powell, 84, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. Trump's statement Tuesday echoed his actions after the deaths of other prominent...
POTUS
erienewsnow.com

Jill Biden speaks candidly about being a first lady: 'Nothing can prepare you'

First lady Jill Biden on Wednesday spoke candidly about her new life, lamenting the enormous pressure a first lady can face. "We aren't elected. We have to define this role ourselves," said Biden during a speech in Washington honoring former first lady Barbara Bush at an event for the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy. "We are thrust into the national spotlight in a way I know none of us could have anticipated."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Jill Biden paid a surprise visit to the woman who helped her regain faith in God

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — For five years after the death of her son, Jill Biden says, she lost her faith in God. She “felt betrayed, broken” when Beau died of brain cancer at 46, and she had stopped going to church or even praying, she told the congregants of Brookland Baptist Church late Sunday afternoon. But she found her way back, and over the weekend traveled nearly 500 miles to surprise the woman who’d helped her get there.
RELIGION
New Jersey Herald

Jersey native Jill Biden makes a return to campaign trail, now as first lady

EDISON — First lady Jill Biden campaigned Friday for Democrats in governors' races in New Jersey and Virginia, saying "this election will set a course for a year from now” during her first political trip of her husband's presidency. Biden spoke at an early voting rally at Middlesex College in...
EDISON, NJ
erienewsnow.com

Jill Biden makes high-stakes campaign appearances for the first time as first lady

Jill Biden on Friday afternoon will flex her considerable campaigning muscle for the first time as first lady of the United States when she travels to New Jersey and Virginia. The first lady will be appearing alongside two Democratic gubernatorial candidates who are both locked in contentious battles with their Republican opponents. For Biden -- who was asked by both of the candidates to travel to their states for the events, according to an official familiar with the requests -- the stump is a familiar arena and persuasive campaigning is one of Biden's sweet spots.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vanity Fair

Embattled Democrat Terry McAuliffe Is Begging Biden to Get His S--t Together

As if the stakes for the infrastructure deal weren’t high enough, there’s another pressing reason for Democrats to get something done: state and local elections. Prominent party leaders, from first lady Jill Biden to former president Barack Obama, are set to visit Virginia to stump for Terry McAuliffe, the gubernatorial candidate there who is running in a dead heat with MAGA Republican Glenn Youngkin in the final month of a race seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterms. Campaign appearances by some of the most popular party figures could certainly give him a boost. But more helpful, McAuliffe suggested in an Associated Press interview published Wednesday, would be for members of his party, from Joe Biden on down, to “get their act together” and give them major accomplishments to run on.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
fox32chicago.com

First lady Dr. Jill Biden visiting Chicago for 2-day trip

CHICAGO - West Side Congressman Chuy Garcia is expressing his disappointment that top Democrats in Washington are shrinking a $3.5 trillion spending proposal that Garcia strongly favored. "I’m not a ‘Yes’ vote by any stretch," Garcia said. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday warned Garcia and other progressive Democrats of...
CHICAGO, IL
CNN

Joe Biden's presidency may be transformed by a week

(CNN) — Joe Biden is tantalizingly close to fulfilling what supporters see as the historic promise of his presidency in the coming days, at a critical moment for his social policy transformation at home and his hopes of reclaiming US leadership overseas. After weeks of feuding between moderate and progressive...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
