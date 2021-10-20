Pokemon Unite Tier List With Greedent – October 20 Halloween Update

1. S Tier - Sova, Jett, Astra. These three Agents have been at the top for a long time now. Sova and Jett have been staples since launch, and Astra since her release earlier this year. Each of these Agents are irreplaceable in most situations, especially when considering the state of some of their roles. Sova is the best Agent in the game bar none. Jett is necessary to use the Operator, and will continue to be with her movement abilities. No controller can even touch Astra, in fact both Omen and Brimstone will find themselves much further down this list. Viper occupies a slightly different controller role than Astra as well, so she doesn't entirely compete with her either.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO