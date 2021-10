In its efforts to battle rising inflation, the Federal Reserve may start rolling back some of its massive pandemic-related stimulus. In minutes from its September meeting released Wednesday, the Federal Reserve signaled that it could begin tapering its monthly purchases of Treasury and mortgage-backed securities as soon as November. The bond purchases have been supporting the US economy as the nation continues to recover from Covid and grapple with the supply chain issues that it has caused.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO