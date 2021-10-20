CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

6 defending champions earn top seeds for WPIAL soccer playoffs

By Bill Hartlep
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 6 days ago
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Aly Cooper (21) celebrates her goal with Piper Coffield during their game against Montour on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Robinson. Mars won, 1-0.

Defending WPIAL champions again will have targets on their back when the district soccer playoffs begin this weekend.

Six teams that won 2020 titles were awarded top seeds Wednesday when the WPIAL soccer committee released playoff pairings for the boys and girls soccer postseason tournaments.

All four returning girls soccer champs earned No. 1 seeds — North Allegheny (Class 4A), Mars (3A), North Catholic (2A) and Greensburg Central Catholic (A).

In the quest to defend their titles, Seneca Valley (4A) and Greensburg Central Catholic (A) earned the top seeds in the boys playoffs.

Mars (3A) and Deer Lakes (2A) also earned No. 1 seeds on the boys’ side.

First-round games are scheduled for Saturday (3A boys, A girls), Monday (2A boys, 4A girls, 3A girls) and Tuesday (4A boys, A boys, 2A girls).

Quarterfinals will be played Oct. 27, 28 and 30, and the semifinals are Nov. 1-2.

The championships are set for Nov. 5-7, at Highmark Stadium.

Check out complete WPIAL playoff brackets here.

Also watch an archived broadcast of the WPIAL Soccer Pairings Show on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

