Letters: New Laws

Governor Newsom recently signed high density housing legislation passed by the Democratic Legislature, SB 8, SB9 and SB10. SB9 is an example of the mischief those bills bring. SB9 is announced as eliminating single family zoning by summarily allowing a single family home owner to place a duplex on the lot, or split the lot and place a duplex on each for a total of four units, subject to certain conditions/restrictions. However, when you look at it in the context of the value of the converted lot, versus the value of the adjacent lots, a dichotomy appears. A person in a neighborhood of single-story residences may convert a lot and increase the value of the converted property without the neighbor(s) having any say in the matter, despite the fact that the value of the adjacent lots will suffer a resulting decrease in value.

POLITICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO