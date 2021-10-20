CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Letters: New Laws

By Submitted
Ukiah Daily Journal
 7 days ago

The man must use a signature stamp. I wonder if...

delawarepublic.org

New law address pay for people with disabilities

Legislation ensuring individuals with disabilities are paid at least the minimum wage is now law in the First State. The Jamie Wolfe Employment Act was signed by Gov. Carney in Wilmington Wednesday. Wolfe was a powerful disability rights advocate. The law requires that the authorization to pay individuals with disabilities...
WILMINGTON, DE
abc10.com

New law enshrines protections for press during protests

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California already has some of the strictest laws in the country when it comes to freedom of the press. However, up until now, the press has not been fully protected at protests. On Saturday, Governor Gavin Newsom signed SB 98 into law, enshrining new protections for the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Traffic laws, fines, lawmakers and accountability

Gary Good’s recent letter on Senate Bill 219, which provides that drivers with less than $5,000 in outstanding traffic fines may have their licenses reinstated, was right on point. My grandmother told me many years ago, “If you don’t have a penalty, you don’t have a law.”As Mr. Good points out so well, you also don’t have a lesson in responsibility — certainly not provided by this law nor, I’d add, a lesson in accountability. With regard to the latter, I don’t see a lot of instructing on it anywhere these days, let alone some healthy leading by example from our elected leaders. Wait just a minute. It’s the elected ones who passed this law. Never mind.
POLITICS
San Bernardino County Sun

Bad high-density housing laws SB 8, 9, 10: Letters

Governor Newsom recently signed high density housing legislation passed by the Democratic Legislature, SB 8, SB9 and SB10. SB9 is an example of the mischief those bills bring. SB9 is announced as eliminating single family zoning by summarily allowing a single family home owner to place a duplex on the lot, or split the lot and place a duplex on each for a total of four units, subject to certain conditions/restrictions. However, when you look at it in the context of the value of the converted lot, versus the value of the adjacent lots, a dichotomy appears. A person in a neighborhood of single-story residences may convert a lot and increase the value of the converted property without the neighbor(s) having any say in the matter, despite the fact that the value of the adjacent lots will suffer a resulting decrease in value.
POLITICS
newspressnow.com

New law allows work protections for abuse victims

Victims of domestic and sexual abuse now have protections from the state if they need to take time off from work to deal with legal and medical issues. The Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence worked with legislators to include the protection in a welfare bill. Jennifer Carter Dochler, the coalition’s public policy director, said this can ensure job security, but it’s not perfect.
LAW
FOX40

WEAVE discusses new domestic violence laws in California

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. When someone musters the courage to file for a temporary or a domestic violence restraining order, reaching out for that bit of protection may put them at risk as a victim. The goal of two bills signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom this month is to make the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Bill allows termination for refusing COVID-19 'measures'

(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers are poised to take up the first changes to state law concerning COVID-19 and vaccine mandates. A House amendment to Senate Bill 1169 says it’s not a violation of The Health Care Right of Conscience Act to require COVID-19 vaccines and allows someone to be terminated for such a reason.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Does anybody enforce basic traffic laws anymore?

To the editor -- On a recent Thursday afternoon I spent one hour from 4:30-5:30 p.m. waving an "Operation Harvest" sign at Lincoln and 16th avenues. In that one hour I witnessed eight vehicles run red lights. All eight were behind the crosswalk before the light turned red. That didn't include the other vehicles that were in the intersection when the light turned red.
YAKIMA, WA
wagmtv.com

New Law Decriminalizes Hypodermic Needles

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - A new law that decriminalized possession of hypodermic needles went into effect this week. Prior to the new law, anyone who possessed more than 10 syringes at a time faced up to 364 days in jail and as much as a $2000 fine. Caribou Police Chief, Michael Gahagan, is a vocal proponent of the decriminalization of needles and had this to say:
CARIBOU, ME
spectrumlocalnews.com

New laws address cyberbullying, online coercion

Two new laws in New York are meant to add new protections in the digital world, addressing issues like cyberbullying as well as the distribution of sexual images in an attempt to coerce a person. The provisions, signed into law Wednesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul, are the latest efforts by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Concord Monitor

My Turn: Clarifying the new abortion law

There has been a lot of discussion on the recent abortion law and federal funding of Planned Parenthood. I would like to touch on them here. First, some political groups have labeled the new law “Sununu’s budget and abortion bill.” By the time the budget gets to the governor’s desk, it is actually the House and Senate’s budget. The governor would have a difficult time vetoing the budget due to the new law. As far as I know, however, the governor’s initial budget didn’t have abortion language in it.
POLITICS
Worthington Daily Globe

Letter: America needs a new attorney general

In recent years, a letter writer wrote in The Globe that we need swift and severe punishment. We have neither. If Val Demings were Attorney General, we’d have justice. Merrick Garland, Jerrold Nadler and shift could deliver pizza. Lloyd Pfeiffer. Windom.
POLITICS
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Far-right extremists aren't above the law

To the editor -- I am deeply troubled by continuing activities of far right wing extremists. Particularly concerning are threats of violence against election officials and other public servants who refuse to support Trump’s "Big Lie." Trump and his enablers have been a catalyst for this insanity. On Oct. 8,...
YAKIMA, WA
The Independent

Kyrsten Sinema apologises to GOP colleague as Arizona woman attempts to ask her questions at airport

Arizona Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema apologised to her GOP colleague, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, as one of her constituents attempted to ask her questions at an airport. It was the second time that Ms Sinema has been confronted at an airport this month. “I’m from Tucson, Arizona, and I’m wondering, I know you’ve met with dozens of lobbyists—” the woman said during the interaction that was captured on video before being cut off by Ms Sinema. “Please don’t touch me,” the senator told the woman. “I did not touch you,” she responded, adding: “I know you’re meeting with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Post Register

It's the Law: When a parent passes away with no will

Q. My mother passed away with no will. She was unmarried and is survived by me and my two sisters. How do I become the one who makes the decision on her estate?. A. When someone dies without a will (intestate) the law determines who is to serve as personal representative (the “PR," formerly known as “executor”). The first priority with right to serve is the spouse. Since in your case there is no spouse, the heirs have an equal right to serve as personal representative.
LAW
theeastcountygazette.com

Biden Government to Send $1400 Worth of 6 Child Tax Credit Instalments!

The good news to all Americans is that this week, a $1400 stimulus payment has been sent out by the US. government. More similar checks are been processed to be out soon e.g. the three smaller stimulus checks; according to reports, the latter stimulus check will be disbursed on Friday, October 15.
U.S. POLITICS

