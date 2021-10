It's not uncommon for me to make my rounds on COVID patients only to find out their husband or wife is is having the same illness in the next room. A man recently brought his elderly mother to my hospital – she was very ill with sepsis, a life-threatening reaction to an infection. It took significant effort to save her life, involving ventilators, large IVs in the neck and extended rounds of powerful antibiotics. Her son told us she had been suffering with a bad urinary tract infection for a week before coming. It was easily treatable at that point, but because he waited, it spread to the blood. He said he was afraid to bring her into the hospital earlier, because he feared we would force the COVID-19 vaccination on her.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO