Public Safety

Polish divers find body of young Syrian on border with Belarus

By Syndicated Content
95.5 FM WIFC
 7 days ago

WARSAW (Reuters) – Polish divers found the body of a 19-year-old Syrian man in a river on the Polish-Belarusian border on Wednesday, state news agency PAP reported, citing police and border guards. Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have reported sharp increases in migrants from countries such as...

wifc.com

AFP

Polish mothers protest migrant pushbacks at Belarus border

Chanting "shame" and "no one is illegal", Polish mothers rallied near the border with Belarus on Saturday to protest pushbacks of children and other migrants trying to cross into the EU. "We can't stand idly by when children are spending weeks in cold, wet, dark forests on Polish territory -- without food, drink and access to shelter," the event organisers said on Facebook. Thousands of migrants, mostly from the Middle East, have tried to cross the border since August -- an unprecedented influx that the EU suspects Belarus is masterminding as retaliation against EU sanctions.
PROTESTS
b975.com

In forests on Poland-Belarus border, migrants fight for survival

NEAR SOKOLKA, Poland (Reuters) – Mohammed, a 26-year-old Yemeni migrant, flew to Belarus from Malaysia in August hoping to make it to Poland and on to western Europe. He spent two weeks in a forest near the Polish border in October, where he says he was forced across the border 11 times by Polish or Belarussian guards, had most of his belongings stolen and was cold, thirsty and hungry with only leaves to eat.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Poland says it will build $400m border wall to stop Belarus ‘weaponising’ refugees

The Polish Council of Ministers has approved a draft legislation to spend $404mn (£294 mn) to build a wall at the border with Belarus to stop migrants from crossing over to Poland."The Council of Ministers has just adopted a bill on the construction of state border security, submitted by the ministry of the interior and administration," Poland's minister of interior and administration Mariusz Kaminski shared on Twitter.Rada Ministrów przyjęła właśnie projekt ustawy o budowie zabezpieczenia granicy państwowej, zgłoszony przez @MSWiA_GOV_PL. Projekt, który trafi teraz do Sejmu zakłada stworzenie solidnej, wysokiej zapory, wyposażonej również w system monitoringu oraz detekcji ruchu.— Mariusz...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Polish parliament backs building wall on Belarus border

WARSAW (Reuters) - The lower house of the Polish parliament voted on Thursday in favour of a government plan to spend more than 1.6 billion zlotys ($400 million) on building a wall on Poland’s border with Belarus in a bid to stem the flow of migrants trying to cross. Lawmakers...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

EU expects no improvement in migration situation on border with Belarus: EASO Head

Berlin [Germany], October 17 (ANI/Sputnik): The situation on the EU border with Belarus will most likely see no improvement in the number of irregular migrant crossings, the Executive Director of the European Asylum Support Office (EASO) Nina Gregori told Funke media group. Gregori noted that this will primarily affect Latvia...
IMMIGRATION
kfgo.com

Poland plans to spend over $400 million on wall on Belarus border

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland plans to spend over 1.6 billion zlotys ($404 million) on building a wall on its border with Belarus, according to a draft bill lawmakers are due to discuss on Wednesday, in a bid to stem the flow of migrants trying to cross. In August, Poland began...
POLITICS
raventribune.com

The neo-Nazis form awareness groups on the Polish border

In Brandenburg, a right-wing extremist party wants to cross the border. Obviously, immigrants should be prevented from entering the country illegally. If you want to participate in the campaign, you need to bring some things with you. Due to the high number of illegal border crossings, including the Polish border...
IMMIGRATION
kfgo.com

Poland almost doubles troop numbers on Belarus border

WARSAW (Reuters) -Almost 6,000 Polish soldiers are now guarding the country’s border with Belarus in stepped up security measures in the face of a surge in migration, the defence minister said on Tuesday. The deployment of fresh troops marks a significant expansion of the military presence on the border as...
MILITARY
