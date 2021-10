State police arrest a Unionville woman on cruelty to animal charges. On October 20, 2021, state police arrested Gulsen Iroldi, age 41 of Unionville, for Section 353 of the Agriculture & Markets Law, Torturing Animals/Failure to Provide Sustenance. Investigation by state police revealed that Iroldi left approximately 50 dogs in a residence with very little food and water. The troopers were assisted by the Town of Deerpark Police. The dogs were removed by the Dog Wardens from Deerpark and Minisink and relocated to the Port Jervis Humane Society where they were evaluated by local vets. The dogs were cleaned, groomed, and provided food and water and will all make a full recovery.

UNIONVILLE, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO