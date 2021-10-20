CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Belarusian authorities raid top independent newspaper

By YURAS KARMANAU Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKYIV, Ukraine — Authorities in Belarus on Wednesday raided the offices of the country’s top independent newspaper and took two of its journalists for questioning. Belarusian authorities searched the offices of the Novy Chas (New Time) newspaper in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, and confiscated its computers and other office...

Related
Telegraph

Poland to 'radically' boost army to fend off Russia's 'imperial ambitions'

The Polish government has unveiled a “defence of the fatherland act” that aims to more than double the size of the country’s armed forces to ward off the threat posed by “Russia’s imperial ambitions”. The legislation is aimed at "radically" increasing the size of the Polish military to 250,000 personnel...
POLITICS
AFP

The human faces behind Germany's surge in migrants via Belarus

At the Eisenhuettenstadt reception centre for refugees on Germany's border with Poland, 19-year-old Iraqi asylum seeker Siban dreams of making a new life for himself after an exhausting journey from Belarus. Around half of the 1,300 asylum seekers at the centre are from Iraq.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Kremlin claims ‘beautiful’ female US journalist is part of special ops mission to embarrass Putin

Russian media have doubled down on their sexist attacks on CNBC anchor Hadley Gamble, claiming her interview with Vladimir Putin was part of an American “special ops” mission.Last week Mr Putin made misogynistic remarks to the Abu Dhabi-based journalist during an interview in Moscow, suggesting she was “too beautiful” to understand answers he was giving.State media went on to attack Ms Gamble after the interview for Russian Energy Week as part of a coordinated effort to support the Russian president.The controversy took a bizarre twist at the weekend, when Kremlin-backed media pundits and commentators claimed Ms Gamble was part...
POLITICS
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

Australia warns China against ‘threat or use of force’ following Taiwan air incursions

The Australian government has raised concerns about China’s increased incursions into Taiwan’s air defence zone and warned against “the threat or use of force”. Taiwan has said Beijing sent nearly 150 fighter jets and bombers into its air defence zone over four consecutive days, prompting the US to describe the incursions as “provocative” and “destabilising”. Taiwan’s foreign minister, Joseph Wu, described the activity as “threatening”.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WashingtonExaminer

Why do the Russian and Chinese governments want Americans to dislike immigrants?

There is a widespread belief that foreign governments and organizations occasionally meddle or attempt to meddle in U.S. elections. The Pew Research Center found that 75 percent of Americans believed it somewhat likely or very likely that Russia or another foreign government would attempt to influence the 2020 election. Respondent interpretations of the word “influence” substantially affect how we should understand this survey. If respondents interpret “influence” as “attempt to affect the outcome,” then most people should answer “very likely.” The outcome of the U.S. election impacts every country in the world, so all countries will naturally attempt to exert some influence if they can. On the other hand, many respondents will likely interpret “influence” to mean an organized attempt by a nefarious foreign government to change the outcome of the election. As committed skeptics of most surveys, we find these semantic suspicions difficult to shake when interpreting Pew’s findings. That said, some suspicions of foreign government influence on Americans are based on evidence that China and Russia have adapted Cold War‐era tactics such as “active measures” to rile up Americans on certain contentious political issues.
FOREIGN POLICY
Birmingham Star

Taliban welcome Putin's plan to remove them from terrorists' list

Moscow [Russia], October 25 (ANI): Taliban have welcomed remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin about the possibility to exclude the group from the terror list. Putin, speaking at a meeting of the International Valdai Club, said the removal of the Taliban movement from the list of terrorist organisations is possible. However, he also emphasised that this must happen at the level of the United Nations.
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

US troops secretly tipped off about Iran-backed attack, bomb fragments found where they sleep, says report

After receiving a tip about an imminent Iranian-backed drone and rocket attack on a base in Syria last week, U.S. forces housed there quietly evacuated the base, unnamed military officials told Fox News on Monday. Upon returning to the base, U.S. troops reportedly found fragments from exploded munitions in places where they slept and stood guard.
MILITARY
Birmingham Star

US turned standard procedure of issuing visas into 'real hell': Russian Foreign Ministry

Moscow [Russia], October 24 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States has turned the standard technical procedure for issuing visas into "real hell" in violation of its own ideals of freedom, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday, commenting on Washington's decision to include Russians into the category of "homeless nationalities.""Mockery on the verge of sadism" is how the spokeswoman described the US Department of State's decision to include Russian citizens applying for an American visa to the Homeless Nationalities category. "Homeless" applicants are those referred to neighboring countries when their own state does not have a US consular mission, or the political situation there is so unstable that it does not allow American diplomats to process visa applications.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Public Safety
The Jewish Press

PA Mufti: Israel’s Destruction Is Inevitable

The PA’s highest religious authority, Grand Mufti Muhammad Hussein, earlier this month assured PA TV viewers that the destruction of Israel, the “liberation” of Jerusalem and its “return to Islam,” are only a matter of time:. “The injustice will certainly pass and the occupation will pass… If we turn to...
RELIGION
Axios

Some Jan. 6 witnesses spill for investigators

Steve Bannon's refusal to comply with a subpoena from the Jan. 6 Select Committee overshadows the fact that other key witnesses are providing reams of evidence to investigators. Why it matters: Four years of investigative stonewalling by the Trump administration had a demoralizing effect on Democrats, leaving the impression congressional...
U.S. POLITICS
mymixfm.com

Britain warns China against dangerous military moves around Taiwan

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Britain’s defence minister called on China on Thursday to find a peaceful way to settle its dispute with Taiwan, warning that Chinese incursions into the Taiwanese air defence zone were dangerous and could spark conflict. Western capitals and Taipei are on alert after the Chinese air force...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

