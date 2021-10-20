Tri-Rail Returns To Full Schedule Next Week

MIAMI (Miami) – After about a year and a half of running reduced service due to the pandemic, Tri-Rail will return to a full schedule beginning next week.

The South Florida Regional Transportation Authority (SFRTA) announced the rail service will begin its full 50-weekday and 30-weekend schedule on Monday, October, 25th.

“Tri-Rail has had one of the best recoveries among commuter railroads in the country,” said Steven Abrams, SFRTA Executive Director. “So it should come as no surprise that we are now ready to come back in full swing.”

As Tri-Rail ridership plummeted towards 20% in March 2020, the train schedule was drastically reduced to 18 weekday and 12 weekend trains for several months. The schedule was incrementally increased four times and ended just short of its full schedule on October 2020.

Now one year later, the system will return to its full schedule with ridership at a steady 60% and growing.

According to the American Public Transportation Association’s Public Transportation Ridership Report for First Quarter 2021, Tri-Rail had the second highest ridership recovery among commuter railroads in the U.S.

For more information on Tri-Rail’s full schedule, call 1-800-TRI-RAIL (874-7245) or visit tri-rail.com .