CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Tanker filled with grape juice crashes, spills in Santa Maria

By Bethany Reeves
KSBY News
KSBY News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=019mSG_0cXKnPCi00

Santa Maria Mesa Rd. was closed on Wednesday after a tanker filled with grape juice crashed and blocked both lanes of traffic.

At around 6:46 a.m., the truck's driver was reportedly turning right from Chardonnay Ln. to Santa Maria Mesa Rd., heading northwest to Santa Maria, when the back wheels caught in a ditch along the road.

The vehicle was stuck blocking both lanes of Santa Maria Mesa Rd. The front wheels of the cab remained on the road.

First responders spotted a fluid leak that they initially believed to be fuel and later reported as wine. Shortly afterwards, it was determined that the tanker was filled with grape juice.

The tanker truck was associated with a nearby winery, officials say, but did not say which winery it was.

About five gallons of juice were lost in the spill, officials told KSBY. The spill was contained to the roadway.

By about 9:40 a.m., workers were planning to siphon the remaining juice from the crashed tanker into a new container.

Officials expected the road closures to last for several hours. At 11:50 a.m., the road was still closed.

No one was injured in the crash.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Santa Maria, CA
Crime & Safety
Santa Maria, CA
Accidents
City
Santa Maria, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spills#Grape Juice#Winery#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSBY News

KSBY News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
808K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy