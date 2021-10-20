Tanker filled with grape juice crashes, spills in Santa Maria

Santa Maria Mesa Rd. was closed on Wednesday after a tanker filled with grape juice crashed and blocked both lanes of traffic.

At around 6:46 a.m., the truck's driver was reportedly turning right from Chardonnay Ln. to Santa Maria Mesa Rd., heading northwest to Santa Maria, when the back wheels caught in a ditch along the road.

The vehicle was stuck blocking both lanes of Santa Maria Mesa Rd. The front wheels of the cab remained on the road.

First responders spotted a fluid leak that they initially believed to be fuel and later reported as wine. Shortly afterwards, it was determined that the tanker was filled with grape juice.

The tanker truck was associated with a nearby winery, officials say, but did not say which winery it was.

About five gallons of juice were lost in the spill, officials told KSBY. The spill was contained to the roadway.

By about 9:40 a.m., workers were planning to siphon the remaining juice from the crashed tanker into a new container.

Officials expected the road closures to last for several hours. At 11:50 a.m., the road was still closed.

No one was injured in the crash.