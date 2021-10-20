Panera aims to be carbon negative by 2050

On Wednesday, Panera Bread announced that it will become the first fast-casual restaurant to commit to becoming climate positive by 2050. Although the year 2050 might seem like a long way off, Panera has curated a plan in line with The Paris Agreement timeline, putting them on track to remove more carbon from the atmosphere than they emit within the next 30 years. In light of this news, Worth sat down with Panera’s CEO, Niren Chaudhary, and VP of Sustainability, Sara Burnett, to discuss their goals and how the company plans to get there. Before the 2050 goal, though, Panera has set three main goals to achieve by 2025: Transition their bakery and cafe menu to be composed of 60 percent Cool Food Meals; update all of their packaging to be 100 percent recyclable, reusable and compostable; and commit 50 percent of its national operations to using renewable energy.

RESTAURANTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO