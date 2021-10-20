CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Universal Studios Hollywood costs nearly 10 times more per ride than Disneyland, report says

By Brady MacDonald
Long Beach Press-Telegram
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversal Studios Hollywood was named the most expensive theme park in the world while Disneyland was ranked the most affordable theme park in California in a new international study that looks at the price of fun based on the average cost per amusement ride. A new study from British-based...

www.presstelegram.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Disney’s New Popcorn Bucket Draws Massive Hour-Long Line

Disney fans go crazy for the latest merchandise. From spirit jerseys to Minnie ears, Disney Parks fans love adding new merch to their collection. One of the biggest items that fans love are the popcorn buckets and sippers that Disney Parks release throughout the year. We have seen Jingle Bell...
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Disney World Closes Popular Offering Indefinitely After 50 Years

It is always hard to say goodbye to an attraction at Walt Disney World. Whether it is a fun offering such as a photo op or a massive ride that you have so many memories of while riding, Disney World has so many experiences that give Guests something to remember when they return home.
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Two Popular Disney World Resorts Have a Bizarre New Rule

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and Disney’s Pop Century Resort are two of the most popular hotels on Walt Disney World Resort property. The Value Resorts offer fun theming and affordable nightly rates compared to other Resorts at Walt Disney World Resort — and, as an added bonus, they are Disney Skyliner Resorts! This makes transportation to EPCOT Park and Disney’s Hollywood Studios Park easier than ever before.
TRAVEL
dapsmagic.com

Disney Legend Ruthie Thompson Dies at 111

Disney Legend Ruthie Thompson has passed away at the age of 111. In a post on Twitter, Disney Executive Chairmain shared the news. Thompson started her career at Disney working in the Ink & Paint department on Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. She would go on to work on nearly every Disney animated film up through The Rescuers before retiring in 1975.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
thefocus.news

What time does Universal Studios' 2021 Halloween Horror Nights start?

As Halloween draws closer, Universal Studios has once again opened its doors for its popular horror nights. While many attend the parks after hours to take part in the spooky festivities, some have wondered what time the 2021 Halloween Horror Nights start at Universal Studios Orlando and Hollywood. What time...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood Studios#Theme Park#British#Etias Com#Park Life#Berry Farm#Seaworld San Diego
ComicBook

Universal Studios Hollywood Announces Holiday Plans for Wizarding World of Harry Potter

While most amusement park guests are currently focused on the excitement of Halloween-themed festivities at their favorite parks, Universal Studios Hollywood is already gearing up for what's right around the corner, detailing their plans for the upcoming holiday season. The park will once again be celebrating the holidays with a number of exciting experiences with their "Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" and "Grinchmas" festivities, which will be kicking off officially on November 26th and will run through January 2, 2022. You can head to the official Universal Studios Hollywood website to purchase your tickets now.
MOVIES
insideuniversal.net

The Holidays return to Universal Studios Hollywood for the 2021 Season

Universal Studios Hollywood has announced the comeback of yuletide favorites and family traditions, as the “Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” and “Grinchmas,” returns – beginning Friday, November 26 and running daily through Sunday, January 2, 2022. “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle” returns this year. The...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WDW News Today

Grinchmas, The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle, and More Holiday Celebrations Return to Universal Studios Hollywood Starting November 26

This winter, holiday celebrations are returning to Universal Studios Hollywood, including Grinchmas, The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle, and more. Experience a holiday spectacle with dazzling lights and music cast against the majestic backdrop of Hogwarts™ castle. Holiday Frog Choir. Hear the sounds of the holiday season from the...
LIFESTYLE
Theme Park Insider

Universal Studios Hollywood Unwraps Christmas Plans

October 19, 2021, 6:04 PM · Universal Studios Hollywood will welcome back its "Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" and "Grinchmas" celebrations this year on November 26, the park announced today. How about that - a theme park that actually waits until after Thanksgiving to kick off its...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
Country
China
NewsBreak
Disneyland
WDW News Today

Disneyland Resort Twitter Account Takes Out-of-Character Dig at Universal Hollywood

In a strange social media move, the Disneyland Twitter account seems to have made an out-of-character dig at neighboring theme park Universal Studios Hollywood. In a quote Tweet response to a headline from the O.C. Register comparing the price per attraction at the two venues, Disneyland said, “We are thrilled to continue our phased reopening and welcome Guests back to the Happiest Place on Earth with returning favorites, new experiences, and lasting magical memories.”
TRAVEL
romper.com

Visiting Disneyland On Christmas Or New Year's Will Soon Cost Even More

Disneyland has announced plans to roll out a new sixth-tier price option, effectively raising prices on some of the resort’s single and multi-day tickets. Prices are also expected to be raised on parking as well as Park Hopper tickets, which enable guests to visit both Disneyland and California Adventure Park. This will be the first time the California theme park has raised prices since February 2020.
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

This Hollywood Restaurant Has More Than 20,000 People Trying to Get a Reservation

It’s no surprise Hollywood’s hidden tasting-menu restaurant Phenakite is one of the toughest reservations anywhere, with more than 20,000 people on the waitlist. Chef Minh Phan had to close her indoor-only café Porridge + Puffs during the pandemic, and had no idea Phenakite, which came together in 10 days, would go on to win a Michelin star after less than a year. Phenakite was also named the Los Angeles Times Restaurant of the Year in May, causing the waitlist to start exploding, followed by the Michelin honor in September — which means that with seatings only on Friday and Saturday evenings, it could be a while before most of those on the waitlist make it to the hidden patio. Named for a mineral that becomes a gem under pressure, the restaurant — which is tucked inside the lush Second Home Hollywood campus — represents a triumph of turning the hardships of the pandemic into a rare jewel of an eatery.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy