Long ago I was a young professional, talking to my Father about work. In an effort to show him how smart I was I irritated him. He said “Listen you little p%$&k, when you are done playing games I will show you how it’s really done.” Sadly he passed away within weeks of this remark but it has always been in the back of my mind. You can always know more.

ELECTIONS ・ 8 DAYS AGO