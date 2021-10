A group of New York City residents filed a lawsuit last week attempting to block the Open Restaurants program, initiated during the pandemic, from becoming permanent. The 22 claimants cite quality-of-life concerns with the clogged streetscapes, and allegations that the Department of Transportation – the agency responsible for the street shanties – mishandled its review of the program. Claiming that the city’s determination of “no adverse impacts” to neighborhoods is in stark contrast to the reality on the ground in many high density areas.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO