BEMIDJI -- Anyone visiting Third Street in downtown Bemidji on Wednesday morning may have been asked to “Petal It Forward.”. Staff from Netzer’s Floral were set up outside Third Street Station handing out 200 free bouquets of flowers to anyone out and about. Lucky recipients were given two bouquets -- one to keep and another to share with a loved one, coworker or even a stranger, as Netzer’s put it.

BEMIDJI, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO