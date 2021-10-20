CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotsylvania County, VA

Man shot 8 times by Spotsylvania sheriff’s deputy files lawsuit for over $25 million

By Emma North
wfxrtv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Isiah Brown was standing on Catharpin Road, speaking to a police dispatcher on the phone when Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Deputy David Turbyfill arrived at the scene, exited his car and shot him eight times. On Tuesday, Brown’s attorney David Haynes of the Cochran Firm...

www.wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Jury finds Fountain murder suspect guilty in 13 minutes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man faces life in prison after he was found guilty of murder Thursday following a three day trial. Investigators said Asher Martin attacked and killed Christopher Whaley in April of last year. “Martin, 22, was found guilty of second-degree murder and principal to arson for nearly severing […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
953wiki.com

Recent Arrests by Sheriff’s Deputies

Scott County- On October 18th, 2021, Jail Officer Racheal Weiss arrested Thomas Seebold, 51 of Louisville for A Warrant for Carrying a Handgun Without a Permit. On October 19th, 2021, Deputy Zachary Brown arrested Jacob Pedigo, 22 of Madison IN for Visiting Common Nuisance and Possession of Paraphernalia. (SCJ) On...
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
WBAY Green Bay

Man shot by Kyle Rittenhouse files federal lawsuit against police

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A man who was shot in the arm by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin has filed a federal lawsuit alleging police did nothing to prevent the violence. Rittenhouse shot Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz during the protest in Kenosha...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spotsylvania County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Spotsylvania County, VA
mainstreet-nashville.com

Rutherford deputy files racial discrimination suit against sheriff's office

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Deputy Roscoe Sanders is suing the department for $2.5 million in damages after allegedly being denied a promotion on the grounds of racial discrimination in the summer of 2020. The lawsuit was filed with U.S. District Court for the Middle of Tennessee in Nashville. According to the...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Haynes
Sun Journal

Craven County Sheriff's deputy who was shot on duty released from hospital

Deputy Zachary Bellingham was released from the hospital Wednesday, where he was recovering from gunshot injuries. Weeks later he was released from the hospital, Vidant Medical Center in Greenville and was flown to the Shepherd Rehabilitation Center in Atlanta, Wednesday for rehabilitation therapy. The amount of time Bellingham will be...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WTVM

NEW DETAILS: Muscogee Co. sheriff’s deputy shot on Sandfort Rd. speaks out on attack

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New details have emerged in the shooting of a Muscogee County sheriff’s deputy in Phenix City on Thursday morning while on the way to work. WTVM Anchor Roslyn Giles spoke exclusively on the phone with the deputy to recall the details of the shooting. And although he doesn’t want his name released, he says he “wants everyone to know what a monster the gunman really is.”
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Attorneys#Spotsylvania Sheriff#The Cochran Firm#Wfxr News
Ashtabula Star Beacon

Sheriff's Deputies arrest Saybrook man following Lake County abduction

SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — A man was arrested early Tuesday morning after abducting a woman in Lake County, said Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi. The suspect forced his way into a woman’s house in Lake County and abducted her, Niemi said. The suspect was located at his home on Depot Road via his cellphone, Niemi said.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Men Charged In Shooting That Wounded 52-Year-Old Woman

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Two men face attempted murder charges in connection with an East Baltimore shooting that sent a woman to the hospital, authorities said Wednesday. Tony Foster Jr., 25, and Jamel Phillips, 23, are being held on felony charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, according to the Baltimore Police Department. The shooting happened shortly after midnight Aug. 28 near Bank and South Clinton streets, police said. Officers called to the scene that morning found a 52-year-old woman shot in the temple and forearm. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The victim told police she was shot after a man came up to her and demanded her purse. Afterward, she said, he hopped into a getaway vehicle waiting nearby. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives zeroed in on Foster and Phillips as potential suspects the case. Phillips was arrested Sept. 15 and Foster was taken into custody Oct. 20, police said. The pair will remain in custody while awaiting court proceedings.
BALTIMORE, MD
wgxa.tv

'Cowardly': Georgia sheriff's deputy shot, wounded; suspect in custody

PHENIX CITY, Ala. -- A Georgia sheriff's deputy is recovering after being shot while driving to work. The Muscogee County Sheriff's Office states that around 6:10 a.m. Thursday, several shots were fired into the deputy's vehicle. The shooter, identified as 31-year-old Jasmin Lamar Richardson, fled the scene. But Muscogee County...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
stormlakeradio.com

Sioux City Man Sentenced to Prison for Incident with BV Sheriff's Deputy

A Sioux City man was ordered to serve an additional prison term after an appearance this week in Buena Vista County District Court. A month ago, 39-year-old Mathew Colvert pleaded guilty to Interference With Official Acts Causing Serious Injury, an aggravated misdemeanor. The BV County Attorney’s Office, on behalf of the State of Iowa, argued for the term to be run consecutively to his parole revocation in Cherokee County. The State's recommendation was adopted, and Colvert was ordered to serve an additional prison term of up to two years.
SIOUX CITY, IA
obxtoday.com

Manteo man arrested after allegedly trying to choke sheriff’s deputy

A Roanoke Island man has been charged with allegedly assaulting sheriff’s deputies over the weekend, including trying to choke one. According to a Dare County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies working the B-District responded to a disabled vehicle on U.S. 64 near Amanda Street in Manteo on Sunday around 7 p.m.
MANTEO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy