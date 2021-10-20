CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

What are the newest drugs for treating psoriatic arthritis?

Medical News Today
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTreatment for psoriatic arthritis (PsA) may involve nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs), or biological therapies. Over the past few years, several new drugs have received approval for use as a treatment for this condition. Almost one-third of people with psoriasis develop PsA. The condition most commonly develops...

www.medicalnewstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
althealthworks.com

“This antibiotic will ruin you” – A Woman Had to Undergo 20 Surgeries to Repair Damage This Common Drug Caused. (FDA issued a warning too late…)

These antibiotics received countless warnings time and time again. Since 1992 consumers have reported the devastating effects they can have on the body, and yet the FDA did nothing. In 2016, the drug warning was finally updated to include the reports, but for many it was too late, and for some, this class of drugs is still being prescribed despite the unnecessary risks.
HEALTH
SlashGear

Scientists accidentally develop powerful rheumatoid arthritis vaccine

In an attempt to discover whether a particular protein is a trigger for rheumatoid arthritis, scientists with the University of Toledo accidentally discovered a vaccine against the painful autoimmune disease. The protein-based vaccine was found to generate a fast, strong, and long-lasting immune system response that offers protection from the disease.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflammatory Arthritis#Psoriatic Arthritis#Psa#Tnf
Healthline

10 Unusual Symptoms of Rheumatoid Arthritis

When you think of rheumatoid arthritis, you usually think of things like swollen, painful joints. But there’s a lot more to rheumatoid arthritis — and some of it may surprise you. In this article, we take a look at some of the more unusual symptoms that can be associated with...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
goodhousekeeping.com

How Arthritis Patients Fight Pain When They’re Having a Flare

When you have rheumatoid arthritis (RA)—an autoimmune disease that causes joint pain, stiffness, swelling, and chronic fatigue—there’s a good chance you field a lot of advice from friends, family, and strangers about how to ease your discomfort. While the people doling out their best tips may mean well, it’s impossible for them to really understand the symptoms you’re experiencing, or what will make you feel better.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Dementia, According to Experts

More than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging," according to the World Health Organization. Signs of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home. There are a number of contributing factors that cause dementia and while there's no cure, there are lifestyle changes that help reduce the risk. Read on to learn more about dementia, what the leading cause is and how to help prevent it—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
drhyman.com

Doctors Reveal How They Healed Their Autoimmune Disease

Open the Podcasts app and search for The Doctor’s Farmacy. If you’re viewing this site on your phone, you can just tap on the. Tap the subscribe button and new shows will be added to your library. If you’re using a different device, our show is available on the following...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EverydayHealth.com

Gut Health and Rheumatoid Arthritis: What You Need to Know

There’s been a lot of buzz lately about the gut microbiome — the trillions of bacteria, viruses, fungi, and other tiny creatures known as microbiota that live in our digestive tract and perform many critical functions in the body, according to the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, such as digesting certain types of carbohydrates, helping the immune system, and fighting off pathogens (disease-causing microbes).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WOOD TV8

Addiction 101: What drugs do to your body

BAY MILLS INDIAN COMMUNITY, Mich. (WJMN) 3 What are opioids? How are they different from other drugs? What do these substances do to my body? These are some of the questions that WJMN, WOOD TV8’s sister station in the Upper Peninsula, took to Dr. Daniel Maloney, Chief Medical Officer for Bay Mills Health Center. What […]
HEALTH
contagionlive.com

A Case of Herpes Simplex Virus-2 Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure

Herpes Simplex Virus-2 (HSV-2) Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure. A 54-year-old man presented with stage IV non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), seizures, hypertension (HTN), and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The patient completed 4 cycles of pembrolizumab/pemetrexed/carboplatin and was on maintenance pembrolizumab/pemetrexed. On the day of admission, he was seen for a routine outpatient visit, with complaint of 2 weeks of unsteadiness and gait imbalance. Because of concern for metastasis to the brain, the patient was directly admitted to a community affiliate hospital. A stat MRI of the brain was performed. This imaging study demonstrated a solitary, large cerebellar mass with vasogenic edema and partial compression of the fourth ventricle. The patient was started on intravenous (IV) dexamethasone, and neurosurgery evaluated him for surgical intervention.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

Is there a link between psoriatic arthritis and high blood pressure?

Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a form of arthritis that may affect some people with psoriasis. Increasing evidence indicates that people with PsA have a higher risk of high blood pressure, hypertension, and other potential complications relating to heart health. PsA is a chronic inflammatory autoimmune condition that affects roughly 30%...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

A water pill may stave off Alzheimer’s by targeting genes responsible for the condition

Research suggests that Alzheimer’s disease results from a combination of genetic, lifestyle, and environmental factors. Using mice models and human cell lines, scientists recently investigated potential therapeutic treatments for individuals with a genetic risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. Their results indicate that bumetanide, which is a commonly available oral diuretic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NIH Director's Blog

Common drug may have potential for treating Alzheimer’s disease

An FDA-approved drug used for high blood pressure and swelling, called bumetanide, alleviated symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease in mice. Electronic health records revealed a lower prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease among people who’d taken the drug. The finding suggests that bumetanide warrants further investigation as a possible treatment for Alzheimer’s disease.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

Cymbalta dosage

Cymbalta (duloxetine) is a brand-name prescription medication. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved it to treat the following conditions in adults:. major depressive disorder (also known as clinical depression) chronic musculoskeletal pain. pain caused by diabetic neuropathy (nerve damage) Cymbalta is FDA-approved to treat the following conditions in...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

Can rheumatoid arthritis cause fatigue?

More than half of people with rheumatoid arthritis report feeling fatigued. While experts do not fully understand why, they think inflammation, anemia, and inadequate sleep may play a role. The above information comes from a. published in the Journal of Clinical Nursing. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune condition characterized...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Hepatitis C and the liver: Effects and biopsy

Hepatitis C can lead to cirrhosis, liver disease, or liver cancer if a person does not seek treatment. A liver biopsy can tell doctors how badly the liver is damaged and help them prescribe treatments to manage the condition. Hepatitis C is a liver disease caused by the hepatitis C...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy