Billie Eilish may have forgiven Jimmy Kimmel for embarrassing her on his show, but she certainly hasn’t forgotten. In case you missed it, Eilish’s November 2019 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! went viral when he quizzed her on a list of throwback bands and she revealed she didn’t know who Van Halen was. This was totally understandable, considering Eilish is 19 and band formed in, uh, 1972. When she appeared on the show once again on Oct. 13, it was the perfect time for revenge. Billie Eilish dragged Jimmy Kimmel for making her look "stupid" and even gave him a test of his own.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO