CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Legacy of Building Community

WISH-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMelanie Castillo-Cullather has served as the director of the Asian Culture Center at Indiana University...

www.wishtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 58

Renovated building in Harambee named after community activists Reuben and Mildred Harpole

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) - A building in the heart of Milwaukee's Harambee neighborhood was given a new name Tuesday, Oct. 12. The newly renovated building on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Concordia is now known as the "Harpole Building." It is named after Reuben Harpole and his late wife Mildred. They were both pioneers and big activists in Milwaukee. Reuben continues that fight today.
MILWAUKEE, WI
fox47.com

Southside church looks to build new center to support community

MADISON, Wis. – For its southside community, Mt. Zion Baptist Church is more than a place to visit Sunday. “It means a lot,” said its pastor, Rev. Dr. Marcus Allen. “It’s a place of hope.”. Located in the heart of the community, Mt. Zion is also the heart of the...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Pacific#Indiana University#Pacific Islander#The Asian Culture Center#Castillo Cullather#The Asian American
counton2.com

Charleston community members honor the legacy of the Black Panther Party

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Sunday night, Lowcountry community organizers put on a celebration to honor the revolution of the Black Panther Party that began 55 years ago this month. Spot 47 was filled with Charlestonians remembering the legacy of the Black Panther Party, those sharing poetry, music, and notes...
CHARLESTON, SC
New Jersey Stage

Brookdale Community College Is Building a Center of Excellence for Cybersecurity

(LINCROFT, NJ) -- Brookdale is a leader in cybersecurity education and well-positioned to establish a Center of Excellence for Cybersecurity Education. They recently received the County College Career and Technical Education Program Expansion Grant for $1,937,711 from the state of New Jersey with a $645,903 College match to build a 2.5- million-dollar project that will enable the College to expand its cybersecurity and related technical education offerings and programs.
BROOKDALE, NJ
nonprofitquarterly.org

Building Community through Finance: A Wisconsin Native CDFI’s Story

This article is the fifth in a series of articles that NPQ is publishing in partnership with First Nations Development Institute (First Nations). The series, which will conclude next week, aims to highlight leading economic justice work in Indian Country and identify ways that philanthropy might more effectively support these efforts.
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Daily Herald

Leaders & Legacies: Betty and Jerry Bradshaw, business and community leaders, philanthropists, friends to all

Leaders & Legacies: Stories of Local Impact, celebrating the powerful role philanthropy plays in our community, is an ongoing series brought to you in partnership by the Daily Herald and the Legacy Society of DuPage Foundation. It highlights the inspiring stories of local individuals, families and businesses that have made or are making a lasting impact for our community through their generosity and leadership.
CHICAGO, IL
whatcomtalk.com

Community Relationships Are at the Heart of A1DesignBuild’s Home Building

The team that cooperatively owns and operates A1DesignBuild believes they have a responsibility to the community they serve. Their architectural designs, interior designs, and construction practices don’t just reflect on the company but also have the potential to improve the lives of their customers, as well as the population around them.
BELLINGHAM, WA
philasun.com

Overcoming great obstacles to make significant contributions binds awardees of the 6th Annual Philadelphia Legacies Portrait and Community Awards

ABOVE PHOTO: Portrait and award winner Jannie Blackwell, artist Don Scott with James Roebuck, Blackwell’s nephew and Stephen Satell. When future generations revisit the meritorious work of the recipients of the 6th Annual Philadelphia Legacies Awards, program founder and director, Stephen C. Satell, believes they will recognize the significant contributions that were achieved during an important period of our national development.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Boston

2 Massachusetts Schools At Top Of Best Universities In The World List

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts snagged the top two spots on the annual U.S. News & World Report ranking of the Best Global Universities. Harvard University came in at number one with a global score of 100.0 while the Massachusetts Institute of Technology was second with a score of 97.5. The ranking is created using 13 metrics such as research reputation, number of publications, and how often the university is cited in research. Stanford University, University of California-Berkeley and University of Oxford round out the top five.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
York News-Times

Seeds -- Building community addresses food security

Jacob Owens, executive director of the York County Health Coalition (YCHC), stands next to one of “The Little Free Food Pantries” that have popped up around York. Small, but mighty, these mini pantries are free and accessible for those that need them. “We check them often and we almost never...
YORK COUNTY, NE
The 74

Sit-in for Better Housing Enters Second Week at Howard University

Hundreds of Howard University students have entered their second week occupying a student center, protesting dormitory conditions at the nation’s famed historically Black university. The sit-in began after returning students reported mold, cockroaches, flooding, collapsed ceilings, mice and maintenance issues this fall. Howard confirmed 34 instances of “suspected fungal growth.” University officials noted the issue […]
ADVOCACY
The Conversation U.S.

Why student absences aren't the real problem in America's 'attendance crisis'

Nationally, one in six children miss 15 or more days of school in a year and are considered chronically absent. Education officials have lamented that all this missed instruction has for years constituted an attendance crisis in U.S. elementary, middle and high schools. The fear among policymakers is that these chronically absent students suffer academically because of all the classroom instruction they miss out on. In 2015, the U.S. secretary of education and other federal officials responded to this perceived crisis, urging communities to “support every student, every day to attend and be successful in school[.]” Their open letter stated that...
EDUCATION
WISH-TV

River Ridge to cut ribbon on Early Learning Academy

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Officials in Jeffersonville will Wednesday cut the ribbon on the River Ridge Learning Center – Early Learning Academy. One Southern Indiana, the economic development organization and chamber of commerce for Clark and Floyd counties, says the facility will initially provide educational programs for up to 55 children ages 2-5 years old.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

National FFA Convention returns to downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – More than 50,000 guests will attend the National FFA Convention & Expo scheduled for Oct. 27-30 in Indianapolis. Due to the pandemic, the event was virtual last year. The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 735,000 student members. Madison...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yes Weekly

Lending heart and hands: Alumnus leaves legacy to community

(Excerpts from Alan’s Hands by Julia Ebel) Memories are unique manifestations of the mind. They can be both good and bad — sometimes simultaneously, so it seems. But there were only good memories when friends and family gathered at the top of the hill on the east side of the Jamestown Public Library on Oct. 3. They were there to remember Alan Johnson and dedicate a bench in his memory. Donated by members of the Old Jamestown School Association, Friends of the Library and Jamestown School Alumni Association, the bench, along with the heartfelt tributes shared by people who remembered his involvement with the library, told a story of caring and commitment to its cause.
JAMESTOWN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy