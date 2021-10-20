Legacy of Building Community

(Excerpts from Alan’s Hands by Julia Ebel) Memories are unique manifestations of the mind. They can be both good and bad — sometimes simultaneously, so it seems. But there were only good memories when friends and family gathered at the top of the hill on the east side of the Jamestown Public Library on Oct. 3. They were there to remember Alan Johnson and dedicate a bench in his memory. Donated by members of the Old Jamestown School Association, Friends of the Library and Jamestown School Alumni Association, the bench, along with the heartfelt tributes shared by people who remembered his involvement with the library, told a story of caring and commitment to its cause.
