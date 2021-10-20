CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Cybersecurity Awareness Month: Strategies for online safety

By Tierra Carpenter
WISH-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOctober is cybersecurity awareness month, which should come with a warning label that criminals are working overtime to steal...

www.wishtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
wisc.edu

Cybersecurity Awareness Month: Protect Your Data from Ransomware

As part of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the CALS IT team will be promoting best practices that can protect your data and your computers. Ransomware is the number one attack method being used by cybercriminals today for their own financial gain. This type of attack involves blocking a person’s access to their personal information or critical organizational data by encrypting it, rendering the data unreadable without the proper key, which is held by the attacker and offered for payment. Higher education is as big of a target as any other business, so in addition to following best practices for protecting data and partnering with your local IT staff to manage and secure your computers, what else can you do? An answer is to make sure you have a current backup of your data.
PUBLIC SAFETY
securityintelligence.com

Cybersecurity Careers: Awareness, Opportunities and Retention

This week, Cybersecurity Awareness Month focuses on cybersecurity careers and jobs in the industry, with a simple tagline: Explore. Experience. Share. Check out NIST’s workshops and toolkits for Career Week. For cybersecurity and IT workers, if you want to position yourself well, do some exploring. Get to know new territory...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cybersecurity#Online Safety#People Magazine#The City Blog
valdostatoday.com

Lowndes Board of Commissioners recognizes Cybersecurity Awareness Month

The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners has recognized that October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Now in its 18th year, Cybersecurity Awareness Month continues to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity across our Nation. Held every October, Cybersecurity Awareness Month is a collaborative effort between government and industry to ensure everyone in the Nation has the resources they need to be safer and more secure online. The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners are proud to support this important online safety awareness and education initiative, which is co-led by the National Cyber Security Alliance and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
wmar2news

Aura - Cybersecurity Awareness Month

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and Stroller in the City blogger Brianne Manz knows the importance of keeping your family safe on the internet. With kids using devices more than ever, their safety and the protection of our own banking and personal information is paramount. Aura can help give you the peace of mind of security plus the ease of knowing everything you need is in one app, backed up by great customer service.
TECHNOLOGY
wksu.org

At Cleveland Emergency Management Conference, Cybersecurity Director Highlights Awareness Month

The non-profit National Emergency Management Association held its annual convention in Cleveland this month. The topics ranged from disaster recovery to COVID-19 to a growing safety concern: cybersecurity. The keynote speaker at this year’s convention was Nitin Natarajan, Deputy Director of the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. He stressed...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
calhoun.edu

20 Tips to Keep Your Data Secure – Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Are you practicing safe cybersecurity habits? Calhoun CIS and Cybersecurity students have compiled this list of 20 tips to help keep your data and identity secure online. To learn more about the cybersecurity programs at Calhoun, visit the Center for Cybersecurity Education. If offered, use two-factor authentication. It adds a...
TECHNOLOGY
techstartups.com

This startup wants to scan the eyes of every person on Earth in exchange for a free cryptocurrency; 100,000 people already signed up

The world is never short of great and impactful ideas. However, once in a while technology startups come up with strange ideas that sound like something out of a sci-fi movie. One of those outlandish ideas is a metallic orb developed by Worldcoin, a startup that scans people’s eyes in exchange for free cryptocurrency.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Facebook whistleblower says riots and genocides are the ‘opening chapters’ if action isn’t taken

The Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen has said that events such as the 6 January US Capitol riot and genocides in Myanmar and Ethopia are the “opening chapters” of worse events if action is not taken against the social media company.Ms Haugen gave the warning while giving evidence to parliament ahead of the government’s development of an Online Harms Bill. “Engagement-based ranking prioritises and amplifies divisive, polarising content”, Ms Haugen said, adding that the company could make non-content-based choices that would sliver off half-percentage points of growth but “Facebook is unwilling to give up those slivers for our safety”.The “opening...
PROTESTS
techgig.com

Google bans 150 dangerous apps; see full list, uninstall now

Google has banned another 150 dangerous apps from its Google Play Store . These 150 malicious SMS scam apps on Play Store were part of a campaign called UltimaSMS wherein malicious actors sign victims up for expensive premium SMS services that earns them money while ultimately leaving victims facing big losses.
TECHNOLOGY
WISH-TV

How the latest big tech accessibility features work

Accessibility is everywhere! Technology leaders like Microsoft, Google, Apple and Amazon have made significant strides in making their products more accessible, especially for people with disabilities. One demonstration of a company’s focus on accessibility is employing people to focus on it. Microsoft has a Chief Accessibility Officer, Apple has a...
ELECTRONICS
bocaratontribune.com

Cybersecurity Awareness Month

County Commissioner Robert Weinroth is providing the following information to residents as part of Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Confidence games are nothing new. Scammers and ‘Con Men’ have been around long before computers were invented. However, modern technology has made it easier for criminals to interact with their victims anonymously and from a safe distance. It is more important than ever to be aware of scams and protect ourselves from becoming a victim of fraud.
PUBLIC SAFETY
laloyolan.com

Cybersecurity Awareness Month reminds students to be safe online

October 2021 marks the 18th national Cybersecurity Awareness Month (CSAM), sponsored by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). According to the LMU Information and Technology Services (ITS) website, CSAM is “a collaborative effort between government and industry to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity, and ensure all Americans have the resources they need to be safe and secure online.”
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy