The best travel cards offered by Chase fall into two categories. The first are general travel cards that reward all your travel spending equally, as long as you purchase it through Chase Ultimate Rewards. The second category is airline cards — United Airline cards, to be exact. You’ll earn the best rewards on your United purchases with these cards and also receive money-saving cash-back and travel benefits. However, you’ll pay an annual fee for the privilege.

5 Best Chase Travel Credit Cards

Take a look at this overview to learn more about the best Chase travel credit cards.

Credit Card Features Chase Freedom Unlimited Credit Card Best for: Highest Reward Points -14.99% to 23.74% variable APR

-5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards

-3% on restaurant and drug store purchases

-1.5% on all other purchases

-$200 bonus when you spend $500 on purchases within the first three months after account opening, plus 5% cash back on up to $12,000 in grocery store purchases for the first 12 months

-0% introductory APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months; $5 or 3% balance transfer fee applies

-3% foreign transaction fee

-$0 annual fee Chase Freedom Flex Credit Card Best for: Flexible Reward Levels -14.99% to 23.74% variable

-5% on up to $1,500 combined spending in bonus categories; 5% on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards; 3% on restaurant and drug store purchases; 1% on all other purchases

-$200 bonus when you spend $500 on purchases within first three months after account opening, plus 5% cash back on up to $12,000 in grocery store purchases for first 12 months

-0% introductory APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months; $5 or 3% balance transfer fee applies

-3 months of free DashPass by DoorDash; 50% off next nine months

-3% foreign transaction fee

-No annual fee Chase United Quest Card Best for: Airline Rewards -16.49% to 23.49%

-3x miles on United purchases after earning $125 statement credit

-2x other travel and dining and select streaming;

-1x on all other purchases

-$125 annual statement credit for United purchases

-Up to $100 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® application fee credit

-25% back on United inflight purchases

-80,000 bonus miles after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months

-Two 5,000-mile anniversary award flight credits per year

-500 Premier qualifying points for every $12,000 you spend on purchases, up to 3,000 per calendar year

-Free first and second checked bags for you and a travel companion

-Priority boarding

-One year DoorDash DashPass

-No foreign transaction fees

-$250 annual fee Chase United Club Infinite Credit Card Best for: Premium Travel Benefits -16.49% to 23.49%

-4x miles on United purchases

-2x other travel and dining

-1x all other purchases

-Up to $100 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® application fee credit

-25% back on United inflight purchases

-75,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months

-500 Premier qualifying points for every $12,000 you spend on purchases, up to 3,000 per calendar year

-United Club membership worth up to $650 per year

-One year DoorDash DashPass

-No foreign transaction fees

-$525 annual fee Chase United Explorer Credit Card Best for: Airline Rewards Without Big Fees -16.49% to 23.49% variable APR

-2xmiles on United purchases

-2x miles on dining and hotel stays booked with card

-1x miles on all other purchases

-Up to $100 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® application fee credit

-25% back on United inflight purchases

-40,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first 3 months

-500 Premier qualifying points for every $12,000 you spend on purchases, up to 1,000 per calendar year

-2 one-time United Club passes per year, worth over $100

-Free first checked bag

-Priority boarding

-One year DoorDash DashPass

-No foreign transaction fees

-$95 annual fee; $0 for the first year

Chase Freedom Unlimited Credit Card

Best for: Highest Reward Points

Highest overall cash-back rewards , a valuable bonus offer and a 0% introductory APR on purchases and balance transfers make the Chase Freedom Unlimited Credit Card the best in this roundup.

Pros

Generous top-level reward on travel purchases

Bottom tier pays 1.5% compared to 1% with other cards

Easy-to-earn cash bonus

Total bonus rewards worth up to $800

Introductory APR good on both purchases and balance transfers

Competitive APR compared to airline cards

$0 annual fee

Cons

Balance transfer fee of $5 or 3%, whichever is greater

3% foreign transaction fee

Who would benefit from this card? Frequent domestic travelers who want a straightforward rewards program.

Chase Freedom Flex Credit Card

Best for: Flexible Reward Levels

The Chase Freedom Flex card lets you activate a bonus category each quarter and earn 5% rewards in that category. The trade-off is a lowest-level reward of 1% compared to the Freedom Unlimited card’s 1.5%.

Pros

Generous top-level reward on travel purchases

Flexibility to choose an additional 5% category each quarter

Total bonus rewards worth up to $800

Introductory APR good on both purchases and balance transfers

Competitive APR compared to airline cards

DoorDash DashPass perk

$0 annual fee

Cons

Balance transfer fee of $5 or 3%, whichever is greater

Must remember to activate the quarterly bonus category to be eligible for 5% rewards

3% foreign transaction fee

Who would benefit from this card? Domestic travelers who want flexibility in their rewards categories.

Chase United Quest Credit Card

Best for: Airline Rewards

The Chase United Quest credit card is the highest-ranking airline card in this roundup. United purchases earn the highest rewards after you earn your annual $125 statement credit for United purchases, and the card offers a whopping 80,000 bonus miles plus additional miles as flight credits.

Pros

High-value mile and cash-back credits

Airline-specific perks like free checked bags and priority boarding

Ability to earn up to 3,000 Premier qualifying points while you earn miles

No foreign transaction fee

Cons

No promotional APR

Must fly United to take advantage of most rewards

High annual fee of $250

Who would benefit from this card? Frequent United flyers.

Chase United Infinite Credit Card

Best for: Premium Travel Benefits

The Chase United Infinite credit card has the highest annual fee of any card in this roundup, but you get a lot for your money despite a new cardmember bonus that’s slightly smaller than the Unite Quest card’s. If you’re a frequent luxury traveler who flies United exclusively or nearly so, this could be the card for you.

Pros

Highest mile rewards among listed airline cards

High-value perks like United Club membership

Ability to earn up to 3,000 Premier qualify points while you earn miles

No foreign transaction fee

Cons

No promotional APR

Must fly United to take advantage of most rewards

High annual fee of $525

Who would benefit from this card? The most frequent overseas United flyers who place a premium on luxury.

Chase United Explorer Credit Card

Best for: Airline Rewards Without Big Fees

The Chase United Explorer credit card is a good choice for those who don’t travel enough to earn the kinds of rewards that make high annual fees worth paying. You still get decent mile and bonus mile rewards and plenty of travel perks . Plus, your annual fee is waived for your first year.

Pros

Just two levels of rewards to keep track of

Money-saving cash-back rewards

Can earn up to 1,000 Premium qualifying points

Travel benefits like free checked bag and priority boarding

Annual fee waived for the first year

No foreign transaction fee

Cons

$95 annual fee after the first year

No promotional APR

Who would benefit from this card? Less frequent travelers who want a straightforward airline card for everyday spending.

Which Is the Best Chase Travel Card for You?

Foreign transaction fees make the Freedom travel cards a better choice for domestic travelers than for those who travel internationally — especially those who don’t want to be tied to a particular airline. Otherwise, the stepped-up benefits of the airline cards could be worth the annual fees. In the end, the card you choose should provide the highest level of benefits you’ll use without charging for benefits you don’t need.

Methodology: GOBankingRates.com identified the best travel credit cards by analyzing the following factors: (1) annual fees; (2) APR for purchases; (3) promotional APR; (4) sign-up bonuses; (5) rewards and features; (6) foreign transaction fees; and (7) travel perks. All fees and rates are subject to change at the credit card issuers’ discretion. Some bonus offers may or might no longer be available on the credit card issuers’ websites, depending on how one accesses the web page. Data was sourced from each financial institution’s website or promotional material between Aug. 18, 2021, and Sept. 27, 2021. Please verify terms and conditions before opening an account. In order o be considered the card had to be sponsored by an Airline or have Travel be an option in redemption for points/cash back.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Best Chase Travel Credit Cards