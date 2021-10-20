Best Chase Travel Credit Cards
The best travel cards offered by Chase fall into two categories. The first are general travel cards that reward all your travel spending equally, as long as you purchase it through Chase Ultimate Rewards. The second category is airline cards — United Airline cards, to be exact. You’ll earn the best rewards on your United purchases with these cards and also receive money-saving cash-back and travel benefits. However, you’ll pay an annual fee for the privilege.
5 Best Chase Travel Credit Cards
Take a look at this overview to learn more about the best Chase travel credit cards.
|Credit Card
|Features
|Chase Freedom Unlimited Credit Card
| Best for: Highest Reward Points
-14.99% to 23.74% variable APR
|Chase Freedom Flex Credit Card
| Best for: Flexible Reward Levels
-14.99% to 23.74% variable
|Chase United Quest Card
| Best for: Airline Rewards
-16.49% to 23.49%
|Chase United Club Infinite Credit Card
| Best for: Premium Travel Benefits
-16.49% to 23.49%
|Chase United Explorer Credit Card
| Best for: Airline Rewards Without Big Fees
-16.49% to 23.49% variable APR
Chase Freedom Unlimited Credit Card
Best for: Highest Reward Points
Highest overall cash-back rewards , a valuable bonus offer and a 0% introductory APR on purchases and balance transfers make the Chase Freedom Unlimited Credit Card the best in this roundup.
Pros
- Generous top-level reward on travel purchases
- Bottom tier pays 1.5% compared to 1% with other cards
- Easy-to-earn cash bonus
- Total bonus rewards worth up to $800
- Introductory APR good on both purchases and balance transfers
- Competitive APR compared to airline cards
- $0 annual fee
Cons
- Balance transfer fee of $5 or 3%, whichever is greater
- 3% foreign transaction fee
Who would benefit from this card? Frequent domestic travelers who want a straightforward rewards program.
Chase Freedom Flex Credit Card
Best for: Flexible Reward Levels
The Chase Freedom Flex card lets you activate a bonus category each quarter and earn 5% rewards in that category. The trade-off is a lowest-level reward of 1% compared to the Freedom Unlimited card’s 1.5%.
Pros
- Generous top-level reward on travel purchases
- Flexibility to choose an additional 5% category each quarter
- Total bonus rewards worth up to $800
- Introductory APR good on both purchases and balance transfers
- Competitive APR compared to airline cards
- DoorDash DashPass perk
- $0 annual fee
Cons
- Balance transfer fee of $5 or 3%, whichever is greater
- Must remember to activate the quarterly bonus category to be eligible for 5% rewards
- 3% foreign transaction fee
Who would benefit from this card? Domestic travelers who want flexibility in their rewards categories.
Chase United Quest Credit Card
Best for: Airline Rewards
The Chase United Quest credit card is the highest-ranking airline card in this roundup. United purchases earn the highest rewards after you earn your annual $125 statement credit for United purchases, and the card offers a whopping 80,000 bonus miles plus additional miles as flight credits.
Pros
- High-value mile and cash-back credits
- Airline-specific perks like free checked bags and priority boarding
- Ability to earn up to 3,000 Premier qualifying points while you earn miles
- No foreign transaction fee
Cons
- No promotional APR
- Must fly United to take advantage of most rewards
- High annual fee of $250
Who would benefit from this card? Frequent United flyers.
Chase United Infinite Credit Card
Best for: Premium Travel Benefits
The Chase United Infinite credit card has the highest annual fee of any card in this roundup, but you get a lot for your money despite a new cardmember bonus that’s slightly smaller than the Unite Quest card’s. If you’re a frequent luxury traveler who flies United exclusively or nearly so, this could be the card for you.
Pros
- Highest mile rewards among listed airline cards
- High-value perks like United Club membership
- Ability to earn up to 3,000 Premier qualify points while you earn miles
- No foreign transaction fee
Cons
- No promotional APR
- Must fly United to take advantage of most rewards
- High annual fee of $525
Who would benefit from this card? The most frequent overseas United flyers who place a premium on luxury.
Chase United Explorer Credit Card
Best for: Airline Rewards Without Big Fees
The Chase United Explorer credit card is a good choice for those who don’t travel enough to earn the kinds of rewards that make high annual fees worth paying. You still get decent mile and bonus mile rewards and plenty of travel perks . Plus, your annual fee is waived for your first year.
Pros
- Just two levels of rewards to keep track of
- Money-saving cash-back rewards
- Can earn up to 1,000 Premium qualifying points
- Travel benefits like free checked bag and priority boarding
- Annual fee waived for the first year
- No foreign transaction fee
Cons
- $95 annual fee after the first year
- No promotional APR
Who would benefit from this card? Less frequent travelers who want a straightforward airline card for everyday spending.
Which Is the Best Chase Travel Card for You?
Foreign transaction fees make the Freedom travel cards a better choice for domestic travelers than for those who travel internationally — especially those who don’t want to be tied to a particular airline. Otherwise, the stepped-up benefits of the airline cards could be worth the annual fees. In the end, the card you choose should provide the highest level of benefits you’ll use without charging for benefits you don’t need.
Methodology: GOBankingRates.com identified the best travel credit cards by analyzing the following factors: (1) annual fees; (2) APR for purchases; (3) promotional APR; (4) sign-up bonuses; (5) rewards and features; (6) foreign transaction fees; and (7) travel perks. All fees and rates are subject to change at the credit card issuers’ discretion. Some bonus offers may or might no longer be available on the credit card issuers’ websites, depending on how one accesses the web page. Data was sourced from each financial institution’s website or promotional material between Aug. 18, 2021, and Sept. 27, 2021. Please verify terms and conditions before opening an account. In order o be considered the card had to be sponsored by an Airline or have Travel be an option in redemption for points/cash back.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Best Chase Travel Credit Cards
Comments / 0