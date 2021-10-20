The 20 best holiday gifts to buy at Anthropologie

These are the best gifts to buy from Anthropologie. Anthropologie / Reviewed

As you start making holiday shopping lists, you might be racking your brain trying to figure out what to get your boho best friend or eclectic aunt. For those people who like unique, outside-the-box gifts, there’s no better place to shop than Anthropologie . While you might think of it as a clothing retailer, this brand actually carries a huge array of housewares, decor, accessories, and more, and many of its bohemian-inspired items make for amazing holiday presents.

No matter who you’re shopping for and what your budget is, there are lots of great gifts that you can find at Anthropologie. The following are 20 of their top-rated items that are sure to wow when wrapped up under the tree.

1. A luxurious faux fur throw blanket

This cuddly throw blanket comes in several pretty colors. Anthropologie

Who doesn’t want to wrap themself up in a warm, fuzzy blanket after a long day? This faux fur throw blanket is unbelievably soft, and its bumpy texture gives it an especially plush, cozy feel. The blanket comes in six different colors, each one as pretty as the next, and reviewers say it’s gorgeous, luxuriously soft, and the perfect weight. Once you feel it, you might even want one for yourself!

Get the Luxe Dyed Faux Fur Throw Blanket from Anthropologie for $128

2. An ornament in the shape of the brand’s cult-favorite mirror

It's the next best thing to the real Gleaming Primrose mirror! Anthropologie

If your giftee regularly shops at Anthropologie, they’re sure to recognize this miniature mirror ornament. It’s a tiny replica of the brand’s iconic Gleaming Primrose Mirror—you know, the stunningly ornate one that’s all over social media—and it’s perfect for anyone who’s been lusting over the real deal. They’re sure to get a chuckle from the ornament, which is much more affordable than the life-size mirror, and it will look lovely hanging on their Christmas tree.

Get the Gleaming Primrose Mirror Ornament from Anthropologie for $24

3. A pretty monogram mug with a rustic floral design

These monogram mugs are part of a rustic collection of tableware. Anthropologie

My best friend got me this mug as a gift a few years ago, and it’s still one of my all-time favorite coffee cups. The rustic mug has a handpainted floral design, as well as a monogram for a personal touch. It can hold up to 14.5 ounces of their favorite drink, and it’s both dishwasher and microwave safe. Plus, the brand offers several other matching items if you want to make it a set, including the Dagny Spoon Rest , Dagny Pitcher , and more.

Get the Dagny Monogram Mug from Anthropologie for $14

4. One of the brand’s most popular candles

This particular candle scent is extremely popular among Anthropologie shoppers. Anthropologie

Anthropologie sells a lot of different candles, but their Capri Blue Volcano Candles have to be the most popular. They have a fresh scent with notes of tropical fruits, sugared oranges, lemons and limes, and mountain greens, and they’re handpoured using a soy wax blend. This particular version of the candle comes in a stunning ivory-colored capiz vessel with a glass or metal lid, and it can burn for up to 75 hours.

Get the Capri Blue Volcano Capiz Jar Candle from Anthropologie for $34

5. A set of colorful agate coasters

Each coaster is one-of-a-kind thanks to natural variations in the stone. Anthropologie

For your loved one with a luxe sense of style, these elegant agate coasters would make a great present. They come in several colors with gold trim around the edges, and each piece is slightly different due to the nature of the stone. The coasters are sold individually, so you can even mix and match colors if desired, and reviewers say they make a classy accent to any space.

Get the Agate Coaster from Anthropologie for $16

6. A cool planter shaped like a Greek statue

This concrete planter comes in two different sizes. Anthropologie

If you’re shopping for someone who loves plants, this cool product is sure to be a hit. The unique planter is shaped like the bust of an ancient statue, complete with ornate leaves in her hair, and it’s made from handpainted cement with gold accents. The planter comes in two different sizes, and it’s the perfect vessel for potted plants, cut flowers, and more.

Get the Grecian Bust Pot from Anthropologie for $24

7. A luxurious silk pillowcase to protect their skin and hair

Your giftee will feel like royalty sleeping on this silk pillowcase. Anthropologie

The Slip Silk Pillowcase is a luxurious and beautiful gift for your favorite beauty lover—many beauty gurus swear by silk pillowcases to protect your skin and hair, as the slippery material won’t scratch or tug as you move around during the night. This particular case is made from mulberry silk and fits standard pillow inserts, and the luxe material is available in several pretty colors.

Get the Slip Silk Pillowcase from Anthropologie for $89

8. A set of beautiful coupe glasses for their bar

These beautiful coupe glasses bring sophistication to any dinner party. Anthropologie

No home bar is complete without a set of elegant coupe glasses, and these are a particularly beautiful option. The set of four classes is available in three colors, and each glass has a gold rim for a touch of sophistication. The crystalline is hand-painted, and the wide-brim glass is ideal for all sorts of shaken and stirred cocktails.

Get the Waterfall Coupe Glasses, Set of 4 from Anthropologie for $64

9. A USB candle lighter to top off their stocking

This USB lighter can be recharged again and again, making it an eco-friendly option for candle lovers. Anthropologie

Anyone who loves candles should own this USB lighter—it’s a much more convenient and eco-friendly alternative to traditional lighters. The unit uses a high-volt electrical current to create a clean ignition, and it can provide up to 130 lights on every charge. The lighter is available in four colors, and it would be a cute and functional addition to someone’s holiday stocking.

Get the USB Candle Lighter from Anthropologie for $30

10. A pair of stylish hoop earrings

Pair these hoops with a sundress for an effortlessly chic summer outfit. Anthropologie

The Crescent Hoops are a simple yet contemporary take on classic hoop earrings. They’re made from plated metal with a gold finish, and they have a slight hammer texture for visual interest. The top-rated hoops would make a classy addition to anyone’s wardrobe, and reviewers love that they’re lightweight and comfortable to wear.

Get the Crescent Hoops from Anthropologie for $38

11. This quirky half-moon mantel clock

This unique clock is made from concrete and available in two colors. Anthropologie

For the person who loves unique home decor, this half-moon mantel clock is calling their name. It comes in both blue and white colorways, and the concrete has terrazzo flecks in it for a contemporary appearance. It’s the perfect decoration to add to a bookshelf or mantel, as it’s chic, eye-catching, and of course, functional.

Get the Terrazzo Mantel Clock from Anthropologie for $158

12. A set of colorful geometric dishcloths

Sure, these cloths are pretty, but they're workhorses in the kitchen, too. Anthropologie

This set of six dishcloths would make a vibrant gift for anyone on your list. Each cotton cloth has its own woven geometric pattern, and they come in a cheery array of colors. The cloths can be machine washed for easy maintenance, and reviewers say they’re every bit as durable as they are beautiful, scrubbing down dishes and counters with ease.

Get the Woven Geo Dishcloths, Set of 6 from Anthropologie for $24

13. A cozy cashmere sweater that comes in several colors

What's more luxurious than a cashmere sweater? Anthropologie

We’d be remiss not to include at least a few of Anthropologie’s cool clothing items, such as this popular mock neck sweater. It’s made from sumptuous cashmere and comes in several trendy hues and patterns, and it’s designed to have a loose fit—ideal if you’re not quite sure of your giftee’s size. The sweater comes in standard, petite, and plus sizes, and buyers love its light weight, which is great for transitional weather.

Get the Alani Cashmere Mock Neck Sweater from Anthropologie for $148-$170

14. This cool textured vase

The glaze on these terra cotta vases is stunning! Anthropologie

You can never have too many vases, and this one definitely deserves a spot on your recipient’s shelf. It’s made from terracotta with a unique spotted glaze, and there are two vase sizes to choose from. The form features fun, quirky handles on both sides, and it would look great styled on a sidebar or shelf with fresh or dried flowers.

Get the Verona Vase from Anthropologie for $38

15. One of these colorful mugs with adorable faces

How can you choose just one of these beautiful mugs? Anthropologie

Your giftee will have a little face smiling up at them each morning with this adorable coffee mug. The collection is designed by artist Fotini Tikko, and there are five whimsical styles to choose from, including options with polka dots, cheetah print, and flowers. Each mug is handpainted, and they’re dishwasher and microwave safe.

Get the Fontini Tikkou Visage Mug from Anthropologie for $14

16. A cute ceramic berry basket for their kitchen counter

These ceramic baskets are shaped just like berry containers you'd get from a farm stand. Anthropologie

A berry bowl is a must-have for every kitchen, especially during the summer, and this cute ceramic piece puts a fun twist on the concept. It’s shaped like the little pint baskets that you often buy fresh berries in, except it’s made from stoneware and decorated with pretty colors and flowers. Each basket is a 4-inch square, and there are three pretty colorways.

Get the Floral Ceramic Berry Basket from Anthropologie for $16

17. A soothing weighted eye mask for afternoon naps

Gentle weight helps to reduce stress and soothe headaches. Anthropologie

If you’re shopping for someone who’s always stressed, this weighted eye mask will help them unwind on stressful days. It comes in a few serene colors, and it has a strap-free design that puts gentle pressure on your eyes and face to block out light and help to calm anxiety and headache. Plus, it’s made from jersey cotton and fleece that’s delightfully soft against your skin. What more could you ask for in a nap companion?

Get the Nodpod Weighted Eye Mask from Anthropologie for $34

18. A smart fragrance diffuser with exclusive scents

You can control this scent diffuser right from a smartphone. Anthropologie

Anyone who loves having a fresh-smelling home will appreciate this smart fragrance diffuser. The kit comes with a Pura diffuser, which can be plugged into an outlet and controlled from a smartphone, as well as two fragrance vials. You can choose between Honeycrisp Oakwood and Night Gardenia or Ambered Topaz and Fig Tree vials, all of which are exclusive to Anthropologie, and each vial will provide up to 15 days of amazing aromatherapy.

Get the Anthropologie x Pura Smart Fragrance Diffuser Starter Kit from Anthropologie for $76

19. A vibrant and comfortable sleep dress

This flowing dress can be worn while lounging around or hitting the town. Anthropologie

While technically designed as loungewear, many reviewers say they wear this stunning dress out on the town, as well. It has a colorful patchwork pattern that’s available in three colors, and the dress comes in standard, petite, and plus sizes. It features a dainty ruffled hem and loose, flowing fit, making it the perfect gift for your most boho-loved ones.

Get the Margaux Sleep Dress from Anthropologie for $118

20. A sweet stuffed llama for the kids

Don't you just want to hug this adorable stuffed animal? Anthropologie

Anthropologie probably isn’t the first place you think to shop for kids, but they actually have a decent selection of gifts for children, including this adorable stuffed llama. The sweet plushie is soft and fuzzy, and the animal is wearing a colorful flower crown. It’s suitable for all ages, and the stuffed animal gets top marks from reviewers, who say it’s incredibly soft and sweet.

Get the Llama Stuffed Animal from Anthropologie for $18.20

