Sandra (Sandy) Sue Rayborn, 77, of Ocala Florida passed away on October 12, 2021 at her home. Sandra was born on February 13, 1944 in Manchester Ohio, to Ray Roush and Eva Eileen Pence. She is survived by her husband John Rayborn of 59 years and will be deeply missed; daughter Barbara Boden and daughter Tracy Rayborn; son-in-law Jody Boden; grandchildren Derek Boden and Justin Hunt; great grandchildren Aubrielle, Raelynn and Wesleigh Boden; sisters Deloris Barr, Louise Crawford and Elaine Collins. She was predeceased by her brother Charles Roush and sisters Nancy Burdine and Sharon Kay Bradford. Sandra retired in 2008 and enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, taking trips, going to the beaches, and going to yard sales. She was a person that lived life with passion and will be really missed by all that knew her. She was known as Grandma Gogo to all her grandchildren who loved her dearly. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you pass along a good deed or a helping hand to someone in need as Sandy would have done.