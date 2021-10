Each week here at Stock Watch we take a look at collegiate quarterback performances with really one thing in mind:. After a draft cycle that saw five quarterbacks go in the top 15 of the 2021 NFL draft, evaluators, fans and teams alike are wondering who will comprise the next crop of draft quarterbacks. Furthermore, many are looking for that next “QB riser,” that quarterback who comes from seemingly nowhere to capture national attention.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO