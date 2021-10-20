Mandatory ten-digit dialing begins Sunday in area codes 785 and 620

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansans that live in area codes 785 or 620 will be required to use 10-digit dialing when making local calls beginning Sunday. Local calls dialed with only seven digits will not go through, and a recording will inform you that your call cannot be completed as dialed.

The change is being made to make it easier for persons in crisis to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline that goes into effect in July.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved 988 as the new abbreviated number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Any area code that uses the 988 prefix in telephone numbers is mandated to adopt 10-digit dialing. That includes Kansas area codes 785 and 620, which cover the majority of the state. In total, 82 area codes in 36 states will make the change.

The 10 digit number will be required to make any phone calls that previously could be dialed with seven digits.

The FCC started a practice period in April allowing both 7-digit and 10-digit dialing to help callers adjust to the change. On Sunday, 10-digit local calling becomes mandatory with the exception of any three digit abbreviated numbers available in the community, such as 911. Callers will still dial 1 + the area code and telephone number for all long-distance calls.

