I found that the Audels worked best with more relaxed-sounding electronics, a Metronome Le DAC being less well suited than an Auralic Vega G2.1, for instance. Similarly cables, this speaker requires a bit more care than usual in system building if you want the best results. The design and build are particularly appealing, as is the ability to place them close to the wall; not enough modern speakers work this way, given that it’s something many of us have to do. The Malika Mk2 is up against a lot of competition, there is no shortage of compelling loudspeakers at this price point, but it has looks and sound quality that should help it stand out. It sure makes a pleasant change from your average MDF box and shows that there is still plenty of potential in plywood.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 HOURS AGO