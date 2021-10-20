The Charts Say, Give Mastercard Some Credit

With prices trading around $250 now another check on the charts is in order. In this daily bar chart of NVDA, below, we can see that prices rallied into September and then corrected into early October. Prices have climbed to new highs this month with an upside price gap. NVDA is above the rising 50-day moving average line as well as the rising 200-day line. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been strong and made a new high of its own to confirm the price gains we have seen this month. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is pointed up but I would like to see it break above its September peak.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO