The Charts Say, Give Mastercard Some Credit

A subscriber asked what I thought of Best Buy Co. Inc. ( BBY) and whether this was a good time and place to go long. Let's check the charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of BBY, below, we can see that prices have rallied up to the $125 area a number of times since November and each time prices have been rejected and turned lower. Prices are currently trading above the rising 50-day moving average line and above the rising 200-day line. The trading volume has not increased on the current rally but the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows strength and is making a new high for the move up. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is above the zero-line and bullish.
