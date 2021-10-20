CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Of Mice & Men announces new album, 'Echo'

wirx.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf Mice & Men has announced a new album called Echo. The seventh studio effort from the SoCal metal outfit — and their first since 2019’s EARTHANDSKY — will arrive on December 3. It consists of the songs...

www.wirx.com

Comments / 0

Related
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JAY JAY FRENCH Says TWISTED SISTER Is One Of 'Only A Handful Of Bands' Promoters Will Trust To Perform In Front Of 100 Thousand People

In a new interview with MetalAsylum.net, Jay Jay French spoke about how TWISTED SISTER built its reputation as one of the best live acts on the planet. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "When a fan comes to see the band, they expect certain songs — always. And when a band says, 'Here's some new stuff from our new album,' that just means they're not playing stuff that the public wants to hear. And we decided a long time ago, 'We wanna play exactly what they wanna hear.' That's one of the reasons why we were so successful — we played exactly what they wanted to hear. 'Here's 17 songs. We're gonna play these 17; they should make you very happy.' If you want us to replace a couple of 'em with some new stuff, let's vote.' You know what the vote would be? 99 to one not to do it. So when most classic bands come out with a new record, the mistake they make is [they say], 'Oh, we're gonna promote our new record.' No one gives a fuck about your new record. They really don't. So what happens is [the bands] fool themselves into thinking they do, and the first week they're playing five songs, and then the next week they're playing four songs, and the next [week] they're playing two, and then one month into the tour, they're playing one song from the new record. Why? Because nobody really cares. It doesn't mean the song isn't good; it doesn't mean the band isn't good — it doesn't mean any of that. The point is you're entertainers. So what's the point? Are you there to entertain or not? Now, there are some people who don't give a shit. Bob Dylan could care less whether you like the way he performs or not. He obviously turns his back against you; he mumbles; you don't even know what the fuck he's singing. And that's what he wants to do — that's his way of doing it. We don't work that way."
MUSIC
indieisnotagenre.com

Black Country, New Road Announce Second Album ‘Ants From Up There’

Black Country, New Road have returned with the announcement of their second album, Ants From Up There, set to be released on February 4th 2022 via Ninja Tune. The release follows almost exactly a year on from the release of their debut album, For the first time. Accompanying the album’s...
MUSIC
treblezine.com

Aesop Rock and Blockhead announce new album, Garbology

Aesop Rock has announced a new collaborative album with Blockhead, titled Garbology, out November 12 via Rhymesayers. The duo have worked together in the past on songs such as “None Shall Pass” and “Daylight,” but this marks their first full-length record together, which came together in 2020 during the height of the pandemic. The first single is titled “Jazz Hands,” which you can hear below.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Gravity#Pulling Teeth#Mice Men#Earthandsky#Om M
afropop.org

Imarhan Announces New Album of Soulful Tuareg Balladry

The Tuareg band Imarhan, who we last heard from with the great 2018 album Temet, is back! Today they’re announcing their third studio album, Aboogi, out January 28 on the label City Slang. And, to whet your appetite, the quintet has also released a new single and video, the opening track from the album, “Achinkad.”
MUSIC
weallwantsomeone.org

Cate Le Bon Announces New Album, ‘Pompeii’, shares “Running Away”

Cate Le Bon announced that she will release her new album Pompeii, her sixth full-length LP, on February 4, 2022 via Mexican Summer. With the news comes the release of the lead single “Running Away.”. The record was primarily written on bass and as she describes, composed entirely alone in...
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Demonstealer Unveils “The Holocene Termination,” Announces New Album

Demonstealer, the one-man metal alter-ego of Sahil Makhija, has returned with a brand new EP, and he’s announced its arrival with the release of its first single, the blistering melodeath track “The Holocene Termination.”. Eugene Rybachenko of Fleshgod Apocalypse, Jeff Hughell of Six Feet Under, and Nick Padovani of Equipoise...
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
wirx.com

Rise Against announces﻿ 'Nowhere Sessions'﻿ EP

Rise Against has announced a new EP titled Nowhere Sessions. The six-track collection, due out November 12, is described as a “live expansion” of the Chicago punk outfit’s latest album, Nowhere Generation. It includes renditions of the Nowhere Generation cuts “Talking to Ourselves,” “Broken Dreams, Inc.” and the title track, as well as the 2008 song “Savior.”
CHICAGO, IL
wirx.com

Blame it on the ADD: AWOLNATION planning to release two albums in 2022

Get ready for a double dose of AWOLNATION in 2022. In an Instagram post, frontman Aaron Bruno reveals he’s “gonna try to release two albums next year.”. “Or at the very least, one and a half,” he adds. AWOLNATION’s most recent album is 2020’s Angel Miners & the Lighting Riders....
MUSIC
wirx.com

Listen to new Mastodon song, “Sickle and Peace”

Mastodon has released a new song called “Sickle and Peace,” a track from the band’s upcoming album, Hushed and Grim. The six-minute tune is a slow burner, starting with a ghostly children’s chorus as it builds to an epic guitar solo at the end. You can listen to it now via digital outlets.
MUSIC
wirx.com

Green Day announces ﻿'The BBC Sessions'﻿ live album

Green Day has announced a new live album, The BBC Sessions. The 16-track set collects each of the punk trio’s four performances at the BBC’s Maida Vale Studios, recorded in 1994, 1996, 1998 and 2001, together for the first time on one album. It’ll be released December 10. Leading up...
MUSIC
wirx.com

Tom Morello & grandson premiere video for collaborative song “Hold the Line”

And grandson have premiered the video for their collaborative song “Hold the Line.”. The black-and-white clip finds the Rage Against the Machine guitarist rocking out with the “Blood//Water” artist in the corner of a small room. The claustrophobic, punk-rock vibe reflects the political message of the song, which, as grandson explains, takes its title from the “union rally cry for anyone experiencing backlash for standing their ground.”
MUSIC
wirx.com

Hollywood Undead releases new song “Runaway” with electronic producer Imanbek

Hollywood Undead is adding another genre to the mix thanks to a collaboration with Imanbek. The rap-rock outfit has released a new song alongside the Kazakh electronic producer called “Runaway.” You can download it now via digital outlets. “Working with Imanbek was a huge honor for the band,” says the...
MUSIC
wirx.com

Listen to new Jerry Cantrell solo track, “Siren Song”

Alice in Chains‘ Jerry Cantrell has shared another preview off his upcoming solo album, Brighten. The latest cut is titled “Siren Song,” and you can download it now via digital outlets. It’s the third track to be released from Brighten, following the lead single “Atone” and the title track. Brighten,...
MUSIC
wirx.com

Metallica announces Las Vegas show with Greta Van Fleet

Metallica is off to Sin City. The metal legends have announced a show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas — the home of the Las Vegas Raiders — taking place February 25, 2022. Greta Van Fleet will also be on the bill, along with another to-be-announced special guest. Tickets will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
wirx.com

The Pretty Reckless announces first live shows since 2017

The Pretty Reckless is finally returning to the live stage. Taylor Momsen and company have announced their first full live, in-person concerts since 2017. The shows are set to take place March 22 and 23 at New York City’s new Brooklyn Made venue. Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 29, at 10 a.m. ET.
MUSIC
wirx.com

Guitar smashing: cool or not cool? A Fender exec weighs in

Of all the many music debates of 2021, perhaps the most heated topic was whether or not it’s cool to smash a guitar, spurned on by Phoebe Bridgers destroying hers during her Saturday Night Live performance, and eventually led to her calling David Crosby a “little b****.”. As the EVP...
ROCK MUSIC
wirx.com

Imagine Dragons teases new single, “Enemy” feat. JID

Imagine Dragons just released an album last month, but they’re already ready to drop more new music. Dan Reynolds and company will release a new song called “Enemy” this Thursday, October 28. You can check out a quick, 15-second preview of the track, which features hip hop artist JID, now via ID’s Twitter.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy