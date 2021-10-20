CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County Board of Health votes to extend mask mandate

 7 days ago

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Board of Health voted to extend the mask mandate for 60 more days, according to county commissioner, Greg Puckett.

By a vote of 3-2, the board was in favor of a public mask mandate, however, the Mercer County Commission will have to vote to officially ratify the decision. They’re planning a special meeting to vote on the mandate, which is set for Friday, October 22nd at 12 p.m. in the commission courtroom at the Mercer County Courthouse.

According to state law, the commission has the right to remove the mandate by a vote, or they can vote to keep the mandate in place for a period longer than 30 days.

The Health Department held a public hearing Monday to allow people to voice their opinions on the mandate. However, no one showed up to the meeting.

The initial mask mandate was made on September 22nd and was set to expire Friday, October 22nd.

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

