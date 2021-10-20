CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Kate Hudson’s Best Photos With Her Kids Over the Years: Family Album

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lghGh_0cXKi7XU00
Courtesy of Kate Hudson/Instagram

The best blended family! Kate Hudson has three children at home and loves sharing their lives on social media.

The actress shares her eldest son with Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson, welcoming Ryder in 2004. While she and the musician were married at the time, they split two years later and were granted joint custody.

The Almost Famous star moved on with Matt Bellamy, giving birth to her and the Muse singer’s son, Bingham, in 2011. The former couple ended their engagement three years after his birth.

Hudson started dating Danny Fujikawa in 2016, and they conceived their first child together two years later. Their daughter, Rani, was born in 2018.

The Fabletics cocreator told her Instagram followers the following year that her partner “need[ed] his own boy,” but they were loving life with Rani for the time being.

“She’s so funny. She’s so deeply funny,” Hudson told Ellen DeGeneres in February 2020 of her youngest child. “I actually think she got the funny gene because she loves jewelry, so if you’re wearing, like, any kind of necklace, she goes, ‘Off, off,’ so you have to take it off because she wears it.”

Goldie Hawn’s daughter went on to call the toddler “a born comedian” via Instagram two months later.

In September 2021, Rani’s parents got engaged. The composer proposed to Hudson days before the Met Gala, and the bride-to-be showed off her ring on the red carpet.

The pair met in their early ‘20s, Hudson revealed to her Instagram followers while celebrating their first anniversary in 2017.

“His stepsisters are my best friends @sarafoster @erinfoster and so it goes we have been in the same circle for over a decade,” the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star explained at the time. “A year ago today, Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date. … On our 15th year of knowing each other we were able to open our hearts to each other to feel so much pure love and it’s been truly incredible.”

Keep scrolling to see Hudson’s sweetest shots with her and the New York University grad’s daughter, as well as her sons.

Comments / 0

Related
nickiswift.com

What Is The Status Of Katie Holmes' Love Life After Her Split?

Katie Holmes and her ex-boyfriend Emilio Vitolo had a whirlwind romance, for sure. Ever since she and the New York-based chef were spotted on a PDA-packed dinner date in September 2020, they were sighted canoodling all around the Big Apple, per Us Weekly. A source close to the couple told the outlet in November 2020 that Holmes felt "blessed to be with a centered, down-to-earth, kindhearted companion who isn't affected by the fame and puts happiness and traditional values first." (It probably helps that Vitolo doesn't work in Hollywood, although his restaurant clientele errs on the celebrity side.)
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Nicki Minaj Celebrates Her "Best Boy's" First Birthday With Sweet New Photos

Watch: Nicki Minaj Is in "Twitter Jail" After Controversial Tweets. Forget about "Barbie Dreams." Nicki Minaj is all about Kung Fu Panda, at least when it comes to throwing her son the cutest party for his first birthday. The 38-year-old rapper, who welcomed her little one with husband Kenneth Petty last September, went above and beyond to celebrate her baby boy's milestone.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

'This girl is on fire!' Kate Hudson's daughter, 3, is a rising star in cute duet

Kate Hudson and her daughter, Rani Rose, just covered Alicia Keys' hit 2012 song "Girl on Fire" and we can't stop smiling after watching the adorable video. The "Music" star shared the cute moment on Instagram and captioned the video, "Thought I’d share the full experience! 7:30 am showing! Rani’s favorite song This Girl is On Fire 🔥 This is how we do it over here….we love putting on a show LETS GO!"
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

8 celebrity couples who are the epitome of Black love

All types of love should be celebrated, but there is something about Black love in particular that we just can’t get enough of. Of course, there is no perfect relationship, but there are a handful of Black celebrity couples who give the world a shining example of true commitment and display what it looks like to choose each other every day. Here are eight celebrity couples who we think are the epitome of Black love.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Goldie Hawn
Person
Matt Bellamy
Person
Kate Hudson
Person
Ellen Degeneres
purewow.com

Katie Holmes Shares Rare Pic of Suri in Daughters Day Tribute on IG

Katie Homes just shared a very touching tribute to her daughter. On Instagram, the 42-year-old actress posted an extremely rare throwback snap of her 15-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, in honor of National Daughters Day. In the pic, Holmes can be seen fixing a strap on her little girl's shoes, and in the caption, she added a string of red heart emojis. Naturally, fans couldn't help but gush over their special mother-daughter bond.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#New York University
goodhousekeeping.com

Hallmark Star Eddie Cibrian Shares Rare Photos of His Two Sons on Instagram

Actor Eddie Cibrian recently shared photos of his sons on Instagram, and his fans are so excited to see this glimpse into his family life. Eddie, known for his roles on the Netflix comedy Country Comfort, CSI: Miami, and Hallmark Channel movies like Notes from Dad, is the proud father of two teenage boys.
ORANGE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
extratv

First Pic! Usher & Jennifer Goicoechea Welcome Baby #2

Usher and his girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea welcomed their second child together. On Tuesday, Usher broke the news with a pic of their newborn. He wrote on Instagram, “Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond … I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew. I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighting 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra .👶🏽 ♎️Gang."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
bravotv.com

Toya Bush-Harris Just Shared the Cutest Photo with Her Sons

Toya Bush-Harris is enjoying some precious quality time with her family. The Married to Medicine cast member recently took to Instagram to share the cutest photo with her kids. In the sweet snapshot, the Married to Med mom and her children can be seen flashing big smiles while posing alongside...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Vulture

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi Split After 17 Years Together

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have separated after 17 years together, a rep for the couple told People on Monday. The pair dated for ten years before their engagement in 2016 and wedding in 2018. “After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now,” the rep said in a statement. “The couple both wish each other well.” The news comes two months shy of the couple’s third wedding anniversary. Miguel took to social media on Monday to indirectly address the news, writing on Instagram Stories, “What do you desire? Have certainty and clear intention about your desire. Clarity is key… Only take action on things that relate to, and excite positive emotion to your desire.” Mandi also posted a few thoughts to Instagram, with one post reading, “Someone once said: ‘You know you have a big heart when you feel bad for doing what’s best for you.’ And I felt that.” It’s unclear what led to the couple’s breakup.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
romper.com

Blake Lively Slams Fan Account For Sharing Photos Of Her Kids

Blake Lively has spoken out against an Instagram account dedicated to sharing photographs of celebrities and their children after the account posted pictures of the three kids she shares with husband Ryan Reynolds. Lively, who has previously spoken out about paparazzi following her kids, criticized the Instagram account of “exploiting very young children” and demanded the photographs be taken down.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Sonja Morgan & Lookalike Daughter Quincy Stun In Photoshoot For Her 21st Birthday — Watch

Sonja Morgan posed with daughter Quincy for her 21st birthday photoshoot and fans couldn’t tell who was who!. We know “ageless” was a term co-opted by The Real Housewives of New York City‘s Ramona Singer for her skincare business, but her RHONY co-star, Sonja Morgan, continues to fully embody that sentiment. The 57-year-old posed with her daughter, Quincy, 21, in an Instagram video on Thursday, October 7 to celebrate Quincy’s 21st birthday, and fans pointed out how gorgeous Sonja looked as well!
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy