Kate Hudson’s Best Photos With Her Kids Over the Years: Family Album

The best blended family! Kate Hudson has three children at home and loves sharing their lives on social media.

The actress shares her eldest son with Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson, welcoming Ryder in 2004. While she and the musician were married at the time, they split two years later and were granted joint custody.

The Almost Famous star moved on with Matt Bellamy, giving birth to her and the Muse singer’s son, Bingham, in 2011. The former couple ended their engagement three years after his birth.

Hudson started dating Danny Fujikawa in 2016, and they conceived their first child together two years later. Their daughter, Rani, was born in 2018.

The Fabletics cocreator told her Instagram followers the following year that her partner “need[ed] his own boy,” but they were loving life with Rani for the time being.

“She’s so funny. She’s so deeply funny,” Hudson told Ellen DeGeneres in February 2020 of her youngest child. “I actually think she got the funny gene because she loves jewelry, so if you’re wearing, like, any kind of necklace, she goes, ‘Off, off,’ so you have to take it off because she wears it.”

Goldie Hawn’s daughter went on to call the toddler “a born comedian” via Instagram two months later.

In September 2021, Rani’s parents got engaged. The composer proposed to Hudson days before the Met Gala, and the bride-to-be showed off her ring on the red carpet.

The pair met in their early ‘20s, Hudson revealed to her Instagram followers while celebrating their first anniversary in 2017.

“His stepsisters are my best friends @sarafoster @erinfoster and so it goes we have been in the same circle for over a decade,” the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star explained at the time. “A year ago today, Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date. … On our 15th year of knowing each other we were able to open our hearts to each other to feel so much pure love and it’s been truly incredible.”

