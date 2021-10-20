Tom Brady calls Aaron Rogers 'shareholder of the Bears'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Boy, has it been a week for big-name quarterbacks proclaiming their ownership of the Chicago Bears.

Just a couple of days after Aaron Rodgers made headlines for jawing at Bears fans, Tom Brady doubled down on the Green Bay Packers quarterback's claim he "owns" the Chicago club.

"I wanted to say congrats to Aaron Rodgers," Brady told Jim Gray on their weekly "Let's Go!" SiriusXM NFL podcast. "Obviously I know he's a great quarterback, but I guess he's now a shareholder of the Bears."

The quip got a good laugh, especially since Rodgers in fact owns one percent of the Milwaukee Bucks.

"He owns the Bucks now, (and he's) part-owner of Soldier Field. So he's got a great career beyond football," Brady joked.

The Buccaneers signal-caller is likely looking to "own" a piece of the Bears as well as his team hosts the Chicago franchise this upcoming weekend — which is possible given that Brady is 5-1 lifetime against the Bears.

Since dominance over opposing teams was the hot topic, Gray asked Brady about other teams he owns, mainly New York franchises the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.

"I'll just take the color green. I don't need the Jets," said Brady, who is 30-8 against the New York club. "I'll just own the color green. I think that's a little bit better."