Weighted blankets are on sale, starting at just $16

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’ll admit it: I’m the person on the road trip who falls asleep first. I don’t know what it is, but as soon as we’re out of the city, it’s lights out. That’s why I make sure to have a cozy blanket on hand, and I love testing new options. Over the summer, I tried out a chunky-knit travel blanket (that comes with its own duffel bag!), and the latest to cross my path is its exact opposite. The Gravity Flex Travel Blanket is a sleek weighted blanket that’s just the right size to take on the go — and now through October 24, you can snag one of your own for 25 percent off. (Hint: At that price, they’re great for gifting, too.)

TRAVEL ・ 12 DAYS AGO