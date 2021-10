Take your JavaScript to the next level at Frontend Masters. Web-browser for research that helps programmers think clearly. With Bonsai, rather than being like, I’m going to go use my web browser now, you hit Option + Space and it brings up a browser. It’s either full-screen or a very minimal float-over-everything window. You can visually organize things into Workspaces. I can see it being quite good for research, but also just getting you to think differently about what a “web browser” interface can be and do for you.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO