Lamar Jackson, Ravens Aren't Taking the Bengals Lightly

By Ryan Mink
baltimoreravens.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt began with his first NFL start and took off with his spinning 47-yard touchdown run. Lamar Jackson has made some memories against the Cincinnati Bengals. Baltimore has won all five games in the AFC North rivalry since Jackson took over, and the Ravens have done it quite convincingly the past...

