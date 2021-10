While most amusement park guests are currently focused on the excitement of Halloween-themed festivities at their favorite parks, Universal Studios Hollywood is already gearing up for what's right around the corner, detailing their plans for the upcoming holiday season. The park will once again be celebrating the holidays with a number of exciting experiences with their "Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" and "Grinchmas" festivities, which will be kicking off officially on November 26th and will run through January 2, 2022. You can head to the official Universal Studios Hollywood website to purchase your tickets now.

