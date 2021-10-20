Local fuels reduction project wins Regional Forester’s Award
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The 2021 Regional Forester’s Award was given to the Parley’s and Lambs Canyon Fuels Reduction Project.
“This award highlights the value of cross-boundary collaboration and the strength of public-private partnerships,” Summit County Open Lands Manager Jess Kirby said. “It is a testament to the type of work that is needed in order to achieve watershed-scale fire adaption and concurrent wildfire resilient communities.”
The project helped fund the work that was recently done at the Summit Park open space ( learn more ).
The overall objectives of the project were to reduce fuel loading in areas such as Lambs Canyon Road, I-80, and other communities in the area. The 541-acre Parley’s Canyon Fire in August started just off of I-80.
The desired outcomes of the project include:
- Protect lives and infrastructure
- Improve resiliency of the forest
- Protect water supply
- Maintain a sustainable recreation experience
- Improve wildlife habitat
Homeowners are encouraged to play their part in the effort to reduce wildfires. Below are examples of how you can be proactive with your home:
Full map of the Parley’s and Lambs Canyon Fuels Reduction Project:
Comments / 0