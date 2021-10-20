CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

Local fuels reduction project wins Regional Forester’s Award

By TownLift // TownLift
TownLift
TownLift
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cllvn_0cXKgUIS00

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The 2021 Regional Forester’s Award was given to the Parley’s and Lambs Canyon Fuels Reduction Project.

“This award highlights the value of cross-boundary collaboration and the strength of public-private partnerships,” Summit County Open Lands Manager Jess Kirby said. “It is a testament to the type of work that is needed in order to achieve watershed-scale fire adaption and concurrent wildfire resilient communities.”

The project helped fund the work that was recently done at the Summit Park open space ( learn more ).

The overall objectives of the project were to reduce fuel loading in areas such as Lambs Canyon Road, I-80, and other communities in the area. The 541-acre Parley’s Canyon Fire in August started just off of I-80.

The desired outcomes of the project include:

  • Protect lives and infrastructure
  • Improve resiliency of the forest
  • Protect water supply
  • Maintain a sustainable recreation experience
  • Improve wildlife habitat

Homeowners are encouraged to play their part in the effort to reduce wildfires. Below are examples of how you can be proactive with your home:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03vKRR_0cXKgUIS00
U.S. Forest Service

Full map of the Parley’s and Lambs Canyon Fuels Reduction Project:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VMTuf_0cXKgUIS00
U.S. Forest Service


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Industry
Local
Utah Government
City
Summit Park, UT
Local
Utah Business
County
Summit County, UT
Summit County, UT
Government
State
Utah State
TownLift

Park City Redistricting Survey

PARK CITY, Utah — Redistricting is an issue Leadership Park City Class 27 is looking to tackle this year. They are conducting a community survey and want your input — […]
PARK CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forester#U S Forest Service#Canyon#Infrastructure#Homeowners#U S Forest Service Full
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy