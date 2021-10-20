Local fuels reduction project wins Regional Forester’s Award

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The 2021 Regional Forester’s Award was given to the Parley’s and Lambs Canyon Fuels Reduction Project.

“This award highlights the value of cross-boundary collaboration and the strength of public-private partnerships,” Summit County Open Lands Manager Jess Kirby said. “It is a testament to the type of work that is needed in order to achieve watershed-scale fire adaption and concurrent wildfire resilient communities.”

The project helped fund the work that was recently done at the Summit Park open space ( learn more ).

The overall objectives of the project were to reduce fuel loading in areas such as Lambs Canyon Road, I-80, and other communities in the area. The 541-acre Parley’s Canyon Fire in August started just off of I-80.

The desired outcomes of the project include:

Protect lives and infrastructure

Improve resiliency of the forest

Protect water supply

Maintain a sustainable recreation experience

Improve wildlife habitat

Homeowners are encouraged to play their part in the effort to reduce wildfires. Below are examples of how you can be proactive with your home:

Full map of the Parley’s and Lambs Canyon Fuels Reduction Project:

