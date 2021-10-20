CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outlets at Tejon host a special event for Halloween

By Muska Olumi, 23ABC
 7 days ago
The Outlets at Tejon announce the return of their annual Halloween event, ‘Cinema Under the Stars’.

The event kicks off at 4 p.m. on Oct. 30 with trick-or-treating stations throughout the outlet. Then at 6:30 p.m., get you popcorn ready for a drive-in movie of the Disney film about a young musician in search of his grandfather.

Costumes are encouraged for all ages and make sure to come dressed in your most festive Halloween outfits.

There will be several food trucks available throughout the night to enjoy before or during the movie.

“Cinema Under the Stars is the perfect way to bring everyone together for a fun, safe Halloween celebration,” says Becca Bland, marketing director of the Outlets at Tejon. “It will be a night under the stars filled with community, food and a great Halloween movie!”

