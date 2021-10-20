CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gunman in Arizona train shooting faced charges in California

By Associated Press
 7 days ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A man who died in an Oct. 4 gunfight with law enforcement officers after fatally shooting a federal agent inside an Amtrak train in Arizona faced multiple criminal charges in California.

Two Arizona newspapers report that an Alameda County Sheriff's Office spokesman said 26-year-old Darrion Taylor was out of jail on bond. The Arizona Daily Star and the Arizona Republic report that Taylor was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest in Alameda County after being arrested there on Sacramento County charges of robbery and other crimes.

Michael Garbo was the Drug Enforcement Administration agent was killed in the incident.

