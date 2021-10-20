Construction starts on 'game-changer' cruise ship gangway

NORFOLK, Va — A new $2.6 million cruise ship gangway is being built in Norfolk and is expected to be finished in 2022.

An enormous crane can be seen along the waterfront in downtown Norfolk as construction begins on Nauticus’ new cruise ship gangway.

“Next year will be a game-changer for our cruise ship program,” said Nauticus’ executive director, Stephen E. Kirkland. “Not only will we begin our five-year partnership with Carnival, we’ll also welcome 25 ships from Norwegian Cruise Line, representing the largest port-of-call commitment ever for Norfolk.”

The new passenger boarding system will accommodate larger, more modern cruise ships, including the Carnival Magic, which is also scheduled to set sail from Norfolk in 2022.

Nauticus plans to welcome more than 180,000 cruise ship passengers in 2022.